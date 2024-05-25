'I Probably Came Back Too Early' - Gary Woodland Makes Frank Admission After Firing Lowest Round Since Brain Surgery
Gary Woodland is in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a superb second-round 64 at Colonial
Gary Woodland's return from brain surgery in January was a heart-warming story to start the year, but it hasn't been plain sailing for the former US Open champion since then.
Having undergone surgery to remove a lesion in the brain, Woodland was back on the course competing just four months later, but four missed cuts in his first five starts outlined the scale of the task ahead of him.
The American, though, has been on a steady upward trajectory since then and fired himself into contention for the first time since his return after a superb second-round 64 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
"I just put everything together. It's been a while. I think that's the lowest round of golf I've shot on Tour in a couple years. It was nice," he said after the round.
"It was nice to have all aspects. I drove it well, iron play, controlled the ball really well, and the short game was nice and made some putts. It's been a long time since I put it all together."
Perhaps one of the reasons why Woodland's game hasn't come together until now was the hasty turnaround from surgery. Reflecting on it now, the 40-year-old realises it was perhaps too quick but now appreciates just how far he has come.
"It's been a process for me, just coming back. I probably came back too early," he said. "I still just don't feel how I want to feel. Charlotte [at the Wells Fargo Championship] was the first week I went back to where I had a tournament where I had symptoms the year before and it was eye-opening for me just to be, like, 'I don't feel great, but I don't feel like I did a year ago.'
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think I've forgotten about some of that because I was just so thankful to be back. So the last three weeks has been a lot more pep in my step, I think, a little more excitement. I needed that."
"I'm still battling, still on medication, still battling all the stuff, but probably a little more positive, I would say, the last three weeks than I was earlier this year. I think I was getting down on myself just because I didn't feel well. There's a lot to be positive about because I'm in a different position than I was a year ago."
Woodland sits six shots back of halfway leader Davis Riley and will need an impressive weekend display to get his first victory since his Major triumph at Pebble Beach in 2019. Whatever happens, though, the American knows this week represents another step in getting back to where he wants to be.
"Negative energy's contagious. I've been thankful, but it's been hard on myself just when you wake up and you don't feel great, and that's not a good attitude and energy to have," he said.
"It took me to going back to a place where I remembered how bad it was a year ago and I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I'm getting better.' I think the energy's changed for me the last three weeks and something I'll continue to build on."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Richard Bland Leads Senior PGA Championship At Halfway Stage
In his senior Major debut, Bland fired a five-under 66 to lead after 36 holes at Harbor Shores Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Round Three
Davis Riley leads the tournament by two strokes, with the American searching for a second PGA Tour title in Texas
By Matt Cradock Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Riley leads the event at the halfway stage, with a number of big names heading home at the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Term Sheets Exchanged Over Potential Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudi PIF With Negotiations 'Far From Dead'
The New York Times is reporting that a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF "is far from dead" just days after two PGA Tour board members resigned citing a lack of movement in negotiations.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Named Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World After LIV Golf Move
The Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in action alongside Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley at Colonial Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Billy Horschel Issues Powerful Message On Anniversary Of Wife’s Sobriety
The eight-time PGA Tour winner delivered a heartfelt message on social media to mark the anniversary of wife Brittany's sobriety
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Open Final Qualifying 2024 - Who Made It And Who Missed Out
Some big names have made it to the Pinehurst No.2 Major, but others weren't so lucky in the first three of 13 final qualifiers, with a particularly high-profile exit coming right at the end of the day
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
Scottie Scheffler headlines as players compete for an increased prize money payout at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I'm Incensed By That, Quite Honestly’ – Analyst Pulls No Punches In Scathing Jon Rahm Criticism
Aaron Oberholser has given a scathing response to Jon Rahm after the LIV Golf star insisted he’s still committed to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published