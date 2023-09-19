Former US Open Winner Gary Woodland Undergoes Brain Surgery
Woodland won the US Open in 2019 but was since diagnosed with a brain tumor that was found earlier this year
Former US Open champion Gary Woodland has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor and is now recuperating.
Woodland, 39, revealed this summer he had been diagnosed and had been trying to treat symptoms with medication. But after consulting with specialists and his family, Woodland decided that surgery to remove the tumour was his best option.
A tweet sent from Woodland’s account, tagged by Team GW, said on Monday that the PGA Tour player and dad of three is “currently resting” after a “long surgery”.
pic.twitter.com/p54pQBDj6WSeptember 18, 2023
On August 30, the four-time PGA Tour winner announced that he had been diagnosed with a lesion and had met with multiple specialists who suggested that ultimately surgery was the best course of action.
The latest statement on his social media handles read: "An update on Gary: After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumour has been removed and he is currently resting. At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery.-Team GW."
Woodland, who won the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, played 24 events in 2022/2023, made 18 cuts and recorded two top-10 finishes as he banked $2,256,535 to finish 94th in FedEx Cup points.
Woodland last competed at the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season FedEx Cup event, on August 6, where he tied for 27th.
He has represented USA in the Presidents Cup and has career earnings of $33,423,884. His last win on tour was the US Open but he has finished twice inside the top-10 this season and is ranked 77th in the world after his tied-27th finish at the Wyndham Championship.
Woodland also won the 2011 Transitions Championship, 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open and 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
