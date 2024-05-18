'I Just Need To Play More' - Tiger Woods Turns Attention To US Open After Comfortably Missing Cut At PGA Championship
Despite firing rounds of 72 and 77 in Valhalla, the 15-time Major winner remained upbeat, claiming he is 'better physically' than he was a month ago
After a one-over-par first round at Valhalla, Tiger Woods was needing a low second day to make the cut at the PGA Championship. However, following a triple bogey-bogey-triple bogey run early on Friday, Woods went on to add his name to the big list of players who missed the weekend in Kentucky.
Despite the performance, and lack of playing time coming into the second men's Major of 2024, the 15-time Major winner remains upbeat as his attention turns to the US Open at Pinehurst in June, an event he received a special exemption into in April.
Admitting that he is in better physical shape than that of a month ago, Woods stated, following his round on Friday: "It was a great week being here, being here at Valhalla, and unfortunately my scores did not indicate how the people treated me and how great a week I had. Unfortunately, I hit too many shots.
"I got off to a bad start and the rough grabbed me at 2. No sand in the bunker as well. Just made a mistake there. I compounded the problem there at 4. Just kept making mistakes and things you can't do, not just in tournaments but in Majors especially. And I just kept making them. I hung around for most of the day but unfortunately the damage was done early.
"I just got to... I need to play more. Unfortunately, I just haven't played a whole lot of tournaments, and not a whole lot of tournaments on my schedule either. Hopefully everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst. Physically, yes, I am better than I was a month ago. I still have more ways to go, lots of improvement to go physically, and hopefully my team and I can get that done pre-Pinehurst and going into it."
Missing just his 14th Major cut in his career, a feat spreading back to 1995, Woods also explained how his time on the PGA Tour Policy Board is going, a position he was appointed to in March 2024.
Despite being part of talks between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the 48-year-old claims it hasn't impacted his golf, with Woods stating: "They're both equally important to me, playing and my responsibilities as a player director, whether it's on policy board or it's on the enterprise board.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"All three are important in their own different ways. Different ways that, one, for me playing for pride and what I can do out here, but also off the golf course the impact and responsibility that I have as a player director and as a representative of the players and what I can do off the golf course to help this Tour.
"If you ask any of the player directors, we just don't sleep much. There's a lot of late nights and zoom calls at odd hours of the night, all throughout the night, and lots of e-mails to read. These are all things that I signed up for as a player director and ways that I can help, and hopefully I can make that impact and we've done that so far, and hopefully we can make more of an impact."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The PGA Championship
There are a host of well-known players heading home early after a disappointing two days at the Valhalla Major – here are some of the biggest names to miss the cut
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There’s No Such Thing As Normality' - Zalatoris Reveals Discussions To Delay PGA Championship Second Round Further Following Dramatic Early Morning
Zalatoris revealed to The Athletic that there were talks of players going to The PGA of America following the tragic news of a PGA worker passing away
By Matt Cradock Published
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The PGA Championship
There are a host of well-known players heading home early after a disappointing two days at the Valhalla Major – here are some of the biggest names to miss the cut
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There’s No Such Thing As Normality' - Zalatoris Reveals Discussions To Delay PGA Championship Second Round Further Following Dramatic Early Morning
Zalatoris revealed to The Athletic that there were talks of players going to The PGA of America following the tragic news of a PGA worker passing away
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Produces Excellent Second Round At PGA Championship Before Delivering One Of The Best Press Conferences Of 2024
The American not only delivered on the course in the second round of the Major but also offered plenty of value in his press conference that followed
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It's Obviously Nice To Get Off To This Start' - Morikawa Upbeat After Dramatic PGA Championship Second Round
The two-time Major winner fired a six-under 65 to lead halfway through the second round, with Morikawa searching for yet another huge scalp
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Date Set For Scottie Scheffler Court Hearing After Arrest
An arraignment hearing has been set for Tuesday 21 May at 9am following the incident that led to Scheffler's arrest outside Valhalla
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arrest Report Details Accusations Against Scottie Scheffler Following Valhalla Incident
The citation says Scheffler “refused to comply" with the officer's instructions before his car "accelerated forward" and dragged him to the ground
By Mike Hall Published
-
John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Following Injury
The 1991 PGA Championship winner withdrew shortly before the second round at Valhalla, with Daly citing a thumb injury as the reason for his withdrawal
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Will Zalatoris And Cameron Young Seen Walking To Valhalla Following Fatal Traffic Accident
The players needed to go on foot to the PGA Championship venue ahead of the second round of the Major
By Mike Hall Published