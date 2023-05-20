'I Haven't Accepted A New Client In About Five Years' Michael Block On $150 Per Hour Lessons

Michael Block has admitted that 'it feels like my life has changed' after the club pro sensationally climbed inside the top ten of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship following an outstanding three days at the tournament.

The 46-year-old, who is the head pro at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf club in California, was speaking during an on-course interview in his third round at Oak Hill and also revealed that he 'hadn't accepted a new client in five years.'

Block, who has competed in five PGA Championships and two US Opens, made the cut this weekend after going through the first 36 holes at level par, even after hitting a nightmare shank on the par 3 fifth.

After shooting a solid 70 on Thursday, he followed that up with a 70 on Friday, rolling in birdies on the 10th, 12th and 14th and wrapped up his third round today with yet another 70, after scoring four birdies during today's round.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the club pro, who made the cut for the first time in his last six Major events, admitted he felt like he was 'on cloud nine'.

"I'm livin' a dream."

"To say the least I'm living the dream," he said. "I hope I'm living the dream for all the Rochester folks out here because I'll tell you why.

"The support I've been getting from the people in Rochester is absolutely unbelievable and honestly all across the country. It's an amazing experience and I'm living the dream.

"My life feels like it's changed a little bit. Honestly to tell you the truth. But I'm still on cloud nine and having a good time."

Michael Block is currently 3 shots outside of a Masters invitation.

And he has certainly gained many new fans this week, impressing with his performance to go above some of the biggest names in the game after 54 holes, including the likes of Major winners Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama.

Block charges $125 dollars for a 45 minute lesson and was questioned by CBS Sports commentator Trevor Immelman on whether that price will be going up, considering his performance this week.

The 2008 Masters champion said: "I hear at you're charging $125 dollars for a 45 minute lesson. Can I go ahead and lock that in now or is that price going up on Monday?"

Block replied: "So actually Trev it's $150 for an hour and I haven't accepted a new client in about five years.

"I give a couple of lessons and I've learned that the people I give lessons to are the people I like to hang out with.

"You know the first 10 to 15 years of instructing I would say yes to everybody because I was trying to put a dollar in the bank and raise a couple of boys and be home to my wife.

"Now I've been fortunate enough to play some decent golf in the last couple of years and make enough money to where I don't have to grind it out on the range all day long. But now I usually give about two to three lessons a week to people I love to be around."

In fact, he often plays socially with Patrick Cantlay and Beau Hossler and competed in the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year.

It's a week he will surely never forget, with Block now having the best position by a club pro at the PGA Championship in 35 years after 54 holes.

Third consecutive round of 70 for club pro Michael Block. He's ranked 2nd in the field in strokes gained putting.Block will have the best 54-hole position by a club pro at the PGA Championship in 35 years.

And that is an impressive achievement, considering how difficult it has been to score at Oak Hill, with today's torrential rain making it even more difficult out there.

Speaking on the conditions and the course, Block said: "It's been brutal. The rough is just, it's something unlike anything I've ever seen.

"When it got wet it's just insanely hard. I'll tell you what, this course has dried out beautifully. I was worried when watching it on TV earlier but what they did with the drainage here is amazing and the greens are perfect.

"I just want to get on the green and make another put here and I'll be a happy camper."

Not long after that, he walked up to the green on the 14th and tapped in a birdie, before hitting yet another one straight after on the 15th.