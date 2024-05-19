‘I Got Arrested Friday Morning And I Showed Up Here And Played A Good Round Of Golf’ - Scottie Scheffler Reflects On Chaotic PGA Championship Week
Admitting that he felt 'fairly tired' following his manic week, Scheffler finished with his best round of the tournament to sit around the top 10 at Valhalla
Scottie Scheffler's mad week came to an end on Sunday, with the World No.1 firing a six-under 65 to finish around the top 10.
To say the American's week has been packed with drama is likely an understatement. On Friday, Scheffler was arrested and charged following "a big misunderstanding" regarding traffic flow instructions, following the unfortunate death of a pedestrian outside of Valhalla Golf Club.
Although Scheffler produced a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, albeit without his normal caddie, Ted Scott, on the bag, the 27-year-old returned on Sunday to shoot his best round of the week and finish in, or around, the top 10.
Speaking to the media at Valhalla, Scheffler reflected on his week, with the American stating: "I think 'hectic' would probably be a good description. Overall, right now, how I'm feeling, I'm fairly tired, definitely a lot more tired than I have been finishing some other tournaments. But I'm proud of today, how we went out there and fought. I got off to kind of a slow start and I was able to kind of get some momentum and post a good round and give myself some good momentum.
"Yesterday, obviously, was quite frustrating and a bit of a different day, but overall proud of how I fought this week. Was fortunate to be out here competing, doing what I love. Out on the golf course, the support this week that I got from the fans was tremendous. The support I got from the players and caddies and everybody inside the ropes was tremendous. So I'm very grateful to have the community that we have out here on the road and to have their support."
Had it not been for Friday's incident, it could be argued that Scheffler would be up near the top once again. Although he carded a five-under 66 on that day, it was the hangover on Saturday that proved to be the key factor.
"I mean, it's hard to tell. I think I would attribute it mostly to a bad day," explained Scheffler on Sunday. "I think when you come out here to compete, you're out here competing, you're doing what you can throughout the course of the round to post a score and I wasn't able to get that done yesterday. Did I feel like myself? Absolutely not. Was my warm-up the way it usually is and the distractions where they normally are? Absolutely not. But I'm not going to sit here and say that's why I went out and played a bad round of golf yesterday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I got arrested Friday morning and I showed up here and played a good round of golf, as well. So I've been good throughout my career, or I'd say that I've gotten better throughout my career, of leaving the off-course distractions at home and kind of keeping a pretty quiet personal life, and this week obviously that was not the case. I'm not going to sit here and say that I played poorly yesterday because of what happened on Friday. I just had a bad day out on the course and was proud of how I came out here and bounced back today."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Why Viktor Hovland Considered Pulling Out Of The PGA Championship
The Norwegian nearly skipped the second men's Major of the year but now finds himself in contention
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Is The PGA Championship A Major?
The PGA Championship has been with us for over a century, but is it an official Major? Here, we take a look
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Viktor Hovland Considered Pulling Out Of The PGA Championship
The Norwegian nearly skipped the second men's Major of the year but now finds himself in contention
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘I Don’t Think Finishing 30th Is Progress’ – Koepka ‘Disappointed’ With PGA Championship Defence
Koepka dismissed the suggestion his PGA Championship showing was an improvement from The Masters
By Andrew Wright Published
-
PGA Championship Low Club Pro Braden Shattuck Set For 10-Hour Drive Following Victory Ceremony
Shattuck comfortably claimed the title on Sunday, with the 29-year-old then revealing he has plans to play a qualifier on Monday... Some 10 hours away in Pennsylvania
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The 2024 PGA Championship?
The total prize purse for the 2024 PGA Championship has risen to $18.5 million, but how much of that does the winning caddie take home?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Makes Outrageous Eagle After Driving 13th Green At PGA Championship
The Argentinian produced one of the shots of the week during the final round of the PGA Championship, as his tee shot on the par 4 13th finished six feet away for an eagle
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau 10 Yards Clear Of Rory McIlroy In PGA Championship Average Driving Distance
The Northern Irishman is known to be one of the longest hitters out there, topping the PGA Tour's respective statistic in 2023, but McIlroy is comfortably behind his LIV Golf rival at Valhalla this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Credits YouTube For Popularity Increase Among Golf Fans
The Scientist has gained a new section of fans courtesy of his entertaining YouTube channel which features the 'Break 50' series
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Stay In My Lane' - Xander Schauffele Not Making Any Special Plans As He Looks To Break Major Duck At Valhalla
The 30-year-old is in the final group at Valhalla on Sunday alongside two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa
By Jonny Leighfield Published