‘I Got Arrested Friday Morning And I Showed Up Here And Played A Good Round Of Golf’ - Scottie Scheffler Reflects On Chaotic PGA Championship Week

Scottie Scheffler's mad week came to an end on Sunday, with the World No.1 firing a six-under 65 to finish around the top 10.

To say the American's week has been packed with drama is likely an understatement. On Friday, Scheffler was arrested and charged following "a big misunderstanding" regarding traffic flow instructions, following the unfortunate death of a pedestrian outside of Valhalla Golf Club.

Although Scheffler produced a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, albeit without his normal caddie, Ted Scott, on the bag, the 27-year-old returned on Sunday to shoot his best round of the week and finish in, or around, the top 10.

Speaking to the media at Valhalla, Scheffler reflected on his week, with the American stating: "I think 'hectic' would probably be a good description. Overall, right now, how I'm feeling, I'm fairly tired, definitely a lot more tired than I have been finishing some other tournaments. But I'm proud of today, how we went out there and fought. I got off to kind of a slow start and I was able to kind of get some momentum and post a good round and give myself some good momentum.

"Yesterday, obviously, was quite frustrating and a bit of a different day, but overall proud of how I fought this week. Was fortunate to be out here competing, doing what I love. Out on the golf course, the support this week that I got from the fans was tremendous. The support I got from the players and caddies and everybody inside the ropes was tremendous. So I'm very grateful to have the community that we have out here on the road and to have their support."

Scheffler arrives on Friday following his arrest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Had it not been for Friday's incident, it could be argued that Scheffler would be up near the top once again. Although he carded a five-under 66 on that day, it was the hangover on Saturday that proved to be the key factor.

"I mean, it's hard to tell. I think I would attribute it mostly to a bad day," explained Scheffler on Sunday. "I think when you come out here to compete, you're out here competing, you're doing what you can throughout the course of the round to post a score and I wasn't able to get that done yesterday. Did I feel like myself? Absolutely not. Was my warm-up the way it usually is and the distractions where they normally are? Absolutely not. But I'm not going to sit here and say that's why I went out and played a bad round of golf yesterday.

"I got arrested Friday morning and I showed up here and played a good round of golf, as well. So I've been good throughout my career, or I'd say that I've gotten better throughout my career, of leaving the off-course distractions at home and kind of keeping a pretty quiet personal life, and this week obviously that was not the case. I'm not going to sit here and say that I played poorly yesterday because of what happened on Friday. I just had a bad day out on the course and was proud of how I came out here and bounced back today."