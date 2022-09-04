'I Felt Happy For The Guys' - Mickelson Responds To PGA Tour Changes

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Phil Mickelson spoke about the recent changes announced by the PGA Tour to combat the threat of the LIV Golf series, with the six-time Major winner "extremely happy" that the "top players are being listened to and that their input is being valued."

Following the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston though, Lefty couldn't help but make a slight dig at his former Tour, as he stated: "It's great that they magically found a couple hundred million; that's awesome."

Mickelson reportedly signed a $200 million contract with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Within the interview, Mickelson added: "I felt happy for the guys (on the PGA Tour), that they have a voice, and they're being valued, and they're being heard, and changes are being implemented to show that appreciation, because that hasn't been the case, and it hasn't had to be the case because there was no other option and no leverage.

"Now they're being heard and things are changing. So things have gotten better for everybody in professional golf and I believe for the fans, too, because they're seeing golf in a different environment with LIV. They're seeing on the Tour, the Tour is bringing their best players together more often. LIV is moving professional golf throughout the world. LIV is adding a team aspect, which is different. They're adding a different viewership to watch golf without commercials and shot after shot.

"I think the fans are getting a lot of benefit out of this, and all golfers, all professional golfers are getting a lot of benefit. The guys on the Tour are playing for a lot more money. It's great that they magically found a couple hundred million; that's awesome.

"Out on LIV, we have, as players, an incredible opportunity here to play for a lot of money and to be part of a team aspect and to really build this brand up and showcase it throughout the world. Everybody is, I think, in a better position now than they were a year ago."

Dustin Johnson's team, 4 Aces, have claimed two of the first three events (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, where is the PGA Tour's extra money coming from that Mickelson is referring to? Well, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, has explained "the money comes from three sources."

According to Monahan, these sources involve "the Tour having its strongest year in history of the PGA Tour and is performing well ahead of budget. Secondly, the Tour through the years has been very prudent in managing its finances and building reserves and being in a position to be able to invest in programs that are going to help the Tour grow. That’s what they’re there for, and that’s what we’ll continue to use them for.

“I would say additionally our partners, our sponsors and all of our partners who want to get behind and are getting behind the direction that we’re going in, want to be a part of the continued growth and evolution of the Tour."