'I Feel Quite Happy Now' - Tour Pro Reveals Post-Round Compliment Paid To Him By Jon Rahm

Jeff Winther played himself into contention at the DP World Tour Championship with a fine third-round display, but it was a compliment from his playing partner, Jon Rahm, that ultimately made his day.

Winther started the day five shots back of the lead but catapulted himself into contention with a super eight-under-par round of 64 to sit just two shots off the lead at -14.

After five birdies on the front nine, the Dane made two eagles after the turn - the first a hole out from the fairway - to leave him sitting in solo fourth heading into the final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

On most days, such a performance would be the round of the day, but the 35-year-old will have to settle for second place in that category after Matt Wallace's scintillating 12-under-par round of 60 which featured nine straight birdies on the back nine.

Hole out eagle for Jeff Winther and moves to within two of the lead!

One suspects the World No. 217 will forget about that quickly, though. After all, all his post-round thoughts were on a compliment he received from World No.2 and reigning Masters Rahm when the pair wrapped up on the 18th green.

"Yeah, I don't know what to say. He's a great guy and he's obviously a phenomenal golfer," Winther said reflecting on his experience playing alongside the Spaniard.

"He was very kind to say when we finished on the last, he was like, 'Very annoying, everything you did was just a little bit better than me today'. I feel quite happy now."

Winther's performance today was not a one-off, rather the latest in an encouraging set of late-season performances that have seen him move inside the top 50 in the Race to Dubai.

Having rattled off three top-ten finishes in his last six starts, he now eyes up his first win since 2021 and the eye-watering £2.4million first prize in Dubai.

"The last two months have been really good to me. I found something," he added. "Rich [Hanna] and I, my caddie, we have a great relationship and we were making a lot of fuss out of nothing. It's great, really. We're just trying to have fun."

Wallace's superb third-round display sees him lead on -16. Ryder Cup duo Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood are sandwiched between the leader and Winther on 15 under par.