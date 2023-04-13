'I Did Not Look At My Yardage Book Once' - Carly Reid's Comical Caddying Return For Wife Mel

Carly Reid offered a pretty entertaining insight into her round as part-time caddie for wife Mel Reid during the Lotte Championship on the LPGA Tour in Hawaii.

Carly’s #caddiethoughts posted on social media were a hit last year, and when she got the call-up from her other half to be on the bag again for the trip to Hawaii, then she promised a return of the comical comments of a part-time looper.

The build-up started in good fashion, with the new caddie posting a picture of a yardage book before the start of the tournament, with the comment “Felt left out last time not having a yardage book, so splurged this week. Now who wants to tell me what all these illustrations mean?”

And the post-round remarks went a step further into the happenings during the event itself, with Carly seemingly on the bag for company rather than expert advice for Mel, as she admitted “I did not look at my yardage book once” during the round.

Other classics included “Mel gave me a pin sheet and not sure where it went” and the line “caddying is just constantly worrying about being in someone’s way” that proved how tricky it was for someone without experience.

To add to the mix, Mel was part of the broadcast when she featured in one of the on-course interviews that are now commonplace in the world of pro golf.

And she took the chance to aim a funny dig at her now caddie when asked about what she’d do if she won the Aon risk reward bonus of $1m.

"Even if I win, Carly would take it anyway and put it in her savings account,” said Mel. “So it wouldn't even be my money anyway."

Mel also offered up her choice for the worst thing Carly had said to her as her caddie

"The funniest was at ShopRite, I hit a horrendous shot on a par three and she actually asked 'is this a par four?' that's how bad the shot was," said Mel Reid.

"And I was like, 'erm, you need to back off a bit for me now please'."

The two Reids are rapidly becoming one of the best comedy duos on the LPGA Tour and we’ll look forward to more caddie thoughts as the event progresses.