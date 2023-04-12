Lotte Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Hyo-Joo Kim returns to defend her title following a two-shot win in Hawaii a year ago
After a spell on mainland USA, the LPGA Tour moves to Hawaii for the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.
World No.9 Hyo-Joo Kim is the defending champion, having won last year’s tournament by two shots over Hinako Shibuno, and both players return this year.
Kim, in particular, has been in excellent form in 2023, and has yet to finish outside the top 10 on the LPGA Tour since the turn of the year, although she did only manage a tie for 18th in the LET’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International. If she successfully defends her title this week, it will be her sixth on the LPGA Tour.
If Kim is to achieve it, she will have to overcome some formidable opponents, including World No.7 Brooke Henderson. The Canadian is a two-time winner of the tournament, having achieved back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019, and she’ll be confident of adding to her haul of 13 wins on the Tour this week.
To do so, she’ll need to rediscover the form that saw her win January’s Hilton Garden Vacations Tournament of Champions. Her three starts since then have underwhelmed, with ties for 44th and 48th coming before she missed the cut in last month’s LPGA Drive On Championship.
The winner of that tournament was Celine Boutier, and she makes her first appearance since beating Georgia Hall in a playoff. Hall also appears this week as she goes in search of her third LPGA Tour victory.
The home crowd’s hopes will largely rest on the performance of World No.33 Allisen Corpuz. The Hawaiian finished tied for third in the HSBC Women’s World Championship last month and she’ll be keen to find some of that form as she looks for her maiden win on the Tour.
Other players of note include World No.13 Nasa Hataoka, 2017 winner Cristie Kerr and Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis.
Players will compete for a $2m purse - the highest of any so far in the LPGA Tour this season. The winner will bank $300,000.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Lotte Championship.
Lotte Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Lotte Championship Field
- Marina Alex
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Dana Fall
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Mariel Galdiano
- Sofia Garcia
- Georgia Hall
- Erika Hara
- Haylee Harford
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Vicky Hurst
- Youmin Hwang
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Kim Kaufman
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Christina Kim
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Frida Kinhull
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Aline Krauter
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Ilhee Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Roberta Liti
- Ruixin Liu
- Siyun Liu
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Teresa Lu
- Polly Mack
- Stephanie Meadow
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Lizette Salas
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Luna Sobron
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Gigi Stoll
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Yu Jin Sung
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Gabriella Then
- Charlotte Thomas
- Maria Torres
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Anne van Dam
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Laura Wearn
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yen
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang
Where Is The Lotte Championship Played?
The 2023 Lotte Championship will be played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The Ernie Els-designed course boasts 112 strategically placed bunkers as well nine water features.
Who Is In The Field For The Lotte Championship?
Last year's champion, World No.9 Hyo Joo Kim, returns to defend her trophy. Meanwhile, there are also appearances from World No.7 Brooke Henderson, the player directly beneath her in the rankings, Celine Boutier, and World No.10 Georgia Hall.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
