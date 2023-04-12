Lotte Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After a spell on mainland USA, the LPGA Tour moves to Hawaii for the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

World No.9 Hyo-Joo Kim is the defending champion, having won last year’s tournament by two shots over Hinako Shibuno, and both players return this year.

Kim, in particular, has been in excellent form in 2023, and has yet to finish outside the top 10 on the LPGA Tour since the turn of the year, although she did only manage a tie for 18th in the LET’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International. If she successfully defends her title this week, it will be her sixth on the LPGA Tour.

If Kim is to achieve it, she will have to overcome some formidable opponents, including World No.7 Brooke Henderson. The Canadian is a two-time winner of the tournament, having achieved back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019, and she’ll be confident of adding to her haul of 13 wins on the Tour this week.

To do so, she’ll need to rediscover the form that saw her win January’s Hilton Garden Vacations Tournament of Champions. Her three starts since then have underwhelmed, with ties for 44th and 48th coming before she missed the cut in last month’s LPGA Drive On Championship.

The winner of that tournament was Celine Boutier, and she makes her first appearance since beating Georgia Hall in a playoff. Hall also appears this week as she goes in search of her third LPGA Tour victory.

The home crowd’s hopes will largely rest on the performance of World No.33 Allisen Corpuz. The Hawaiian finished tied for third in the HSBC Women’s World Championship last month and she’ll be keen to find some of that form as she looks for her maiden win on the Tour.

Other players of note include World No.13 Nasa Hataoka, 2017 winner Cristie Kerr and Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis.

Players will compete for a $2m purse - the highest of any so far in the LPGA Tour this season. The winner will bank $300,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Lotte Championship.

Lotte Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Lotte Championship Field

Marina Alex

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Dana Fall

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Mariel Galdiano

Sofia Garcia

Georgia Hall

Erika Hara

Haylee Harford

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke M. Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Vicky Hurst

Youmin Hwang

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Kim Kaufman

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Christina Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

In Kyung Kim

Frida Kinhull

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Aline Krauter

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Ilhee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Pernilla Lindberg

Roberta Liti

Ruixin Liu

Siyun Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Teresa Lu

Polly Mack

Stephanie Meadow

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Lizette Salas

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Magdalena Simmermacher

Sarah Jane Smith

Luna Sobron

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Gigi Stoll

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Yu Jin Sung

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Gabriella Then

Charlotte Thomas

Maria Torres

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Anne van Dam

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Laura Wearn

Dewi Weber

Jing Yen

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

Where Is The Lotte Championship Played? The 2023 Lotte Championship will be played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The Ernie Els-designed course boasts 112 strategically placed bunkers as well nine water features.