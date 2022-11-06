'I Could Care Less What He Says' - Morikawa Responds To Immelman Comments
Immelman had suggested that Morikawa's recent dip in form is down to the high standard he set early on in his career
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Despite being only 25-years-old, Collin Morikawa possesses a resume that most golfers would be envious of. A winner of two Major championships, the PGA Championship and Open Championship, he became just the second ever player, alongside Tiger Woods, to make the cut in the first 20 starts of his professional career.
Since his victory at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship though, Morikawa hasn't seen his name on a trophy, with the American going a year without a title. Despite this, he has still put in a number of fantastic performances but, on Saturday, following his third round at the World Wide Technology Championship, Golf Channel's Todd Lewis asked him a question related to comments made by Trevor Immelman.
Trevor Immelman suggested that Morikawa has been struggling because of the high bar he set early, and Morikawa popped back. Has to be some sort of misunderstanding. I don't see how saying a 25% major win rate is a tough standard to live up to is offensive. https://t.co/pbPl9W0k4r pic.twitter.com/a65mc1xxcZNovember 6, 2022
The question from Lewis was along the lines of Immelman's comment that Morikawa "came out and played so well early in his career that was possibly his bar, his standard, did he go through that?"
Initially, Morikawa smiled at the question, before going on a slight rant, with the two-time Major winner stating: "Wow, that's hard to hear from him. To be honest, I could care less what he says there because I don't think that's my bar."
He went on to add "I think I've got so much more to improve. I've been near last on putting and I don't think I've even finished close to being average on putting. If I just get my putting to be average I think there is so much more to improve. So, I don't know, I don't know where that came from but that kind of stings there, I don't like to hear that."
Lewis did claim that Immelman "made it as a compliment that you had played so well." However, Morikawa didn't see it that way, responding: "I don't know if that was a compliment, I'll be honest. If he did, maybe it came off wrong from what I heard.
"For me, I've never seen a ceiling. I just want to keep improving. Obviously we took a couple of steps back this year but it's just trying to get better every day and improve on little things. I expect myself to play well, I set high goals for myself and it just sucks when they don't come through."
Following Morikawa's rant, Immelman, who was in the commentary box listening to what the American had to say, claimed it was a miscommunication, with the 2008 Masters winner stating that he would phone Morikawa that evening to explain his wording.
During the 2021/22 PGA Tour season, Morikawa secured two runner-up finishes, as well as eight top 10s. He also qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and advanced to the Tour Championship for a third straight year, with the American earning a spot on the Presidents Cup team, where he picked up two wins and one defeat.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Tiger Woods Ahead Of Potential Return
Speaking to Golf & Turismo, McIlroy gave an update on when Tiger could return to the game of golf
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Title
The 29-year-old cruised to a four shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scotswoman to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011
By Matt Cradock • Published