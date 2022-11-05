Hukd Golf Launches First Venue In The UK
The virtual golf hub has opened its first venue in Bury, Greater Manchester
Founded by William Evans and Clare Nesbitt, Hukd Golf have recently announced the opening of their very first venue in Bury, Greater Manchester, with further venues lined up to expand the brand's concept.
Powered by 12 Foresight GC Quads, the venue even offers custom-fitting in partnership with PXG, purveyors of producing some of the best golf clubs on the market.
What is Hukd Golf you may ask? Well, Hukd is a virtual golf hub that features state of the art simulators where you can hone your golf game. Along with being able to play a magnitude of golf courses, like St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, there are also food and drink available, making it a great social outing.
Located in Bury town centre, the two-floor building also offers practice sessions with professionals, as well as drills and games and Callaway clubs are provided for those who don't have their own sets.
Having opened at the end of October, it's custom-built for the golfing addict and perfect for those who want to take up, or experience, the game of golf in a relaxed atmosphere.
