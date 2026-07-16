The tension at Royal Birkdale is palpable, with the hard-baked course set to play like a classic links for the duration of The Open 2026. We have all the info on how to watch The Open 2026 highlights for free online and on TV.

The Open 2026 highlights key information • Dates: July 16-19, 2026 • Venue: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Merseyside, UK • Free Highlights: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

When Scottie Scheffler raised the Claret Jug for the first time 12 months ago, few would have imagined that 2026 would be such a slog. He's still the world No.1, but he's not won a tournament since January and missed his first cut in four years last weekend. Perhaps it provided a much-needed reset.

With three titles to his name this season, Matt Fitzpatrick is the obvious candidate to become the first English golfer in 88 years to be named "The Champion Golfer of the Year" on English soil. Playing in his home town of Southport could either make or break Tommy Fleetwood's tournament.

One golfer who seems to be going under the radar, meanwhile, is Chris Gotterup. The 26-year-old is level-pegging with Fitzpatrick on three titles for the season, the most recent being last month's John Deere Classic, and he has superb pedigree on links courses.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch The Open 2026 highlights online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Open 2026 highlights for free

Free-to-air BBC Two will air a 90-minute The Open 2026 highlights show after each day of play, which you can also live stream via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer requires an account, a UK postcode (e.g. PR8 2LX) and a valid TV license.

The schedule is as follows:

- Thursday: 9pm-10.30pm BST

- Friday: 9pm-10.30pm BST

- Saturday: 8.30pm-10pm BST

- Sunday: 9.55pm-11.25pm BST

Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world — more on that below.

Watch The Open 2026 highlights from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.