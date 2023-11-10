How This Solheim Cup And LPGA Tour Star Is Set To Earn $1m This Week (Without Even Playing!)
Angel Yin is on the verge of winning the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge for a $1m windfall
Angel Yin is on the verge of claiming the biggest payday of her career without even picking up a club.
The American, who made her third Solheim Cup appearance in this year’s match at Finca Cortesin, is currently leading the LPGA Tour’s season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge.
For the contest, one strategically challenging hole is selected at each course throughout the season, with the player emerging with the lowest overall scoring average claiming the $1m prize.
The Annika Driven By Gainbridge at Pelican is the final tournament of the season that counts towards the challenge, and Yin is leading the way with a scoring average of -.933 for the year, comfortably ahead of former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul on -.889. There is still a chance that the Thai player could take the first prize, but only if she eagles Pelican Golf Club’s par 5 14th twice during the tournament.
Perhaps mindful of the windfall likely to come her way, Yin is sitting out this week’s tournament, and given the financially precarious position she encountered earlier in her career, it’s hard to blame her.
Yin is enjoying a hugely successful season that, as well as her Solheim Cup appearance, included her maiden LPGA Tour win at the LPGA Shanghai in October. That has helped bolster her career earnings by over a third since the turn of the year, to $4,408,908. To get there, though, it has taken her 151 LPGA Tour starts in a professional career that began in 2016.
Over that time, there have been a lot of hidden expenses, too, particularly for a player who has been largely without a sponsor in recent years. Yin recently explained how tight things became for her in an interview on The Golf Channel. She said: “It’s very expensive, which people don’t really realise that nothing is covered.
“Everything comes from our own pocket and, yeah, our entire earning is public, but you have to understand a big portion goes to tax, a big portion goes to my caddie and a big portion goes to travel, and people who are on my team – let’s say physios who help me week to week.
“So there’s a lot of expenses, and when Covid hit it took a big hit on me as it did for everyone and with that, with my poor golf performance, without making that much money there was a point in one of the seasons where it was like, I need to make money now or I’m not going to have enough money to fund me for the rest of the year.”
Yin is not the only high-profile LPGA Tour player to feel a financial pinch. Last year, 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang revealed she made $6,000 at an event and didn’t break even.
There are signs those days could soon be in the past, with increasing purses, including $3.25m at this week’s tournament, which is the highest outside the Majors and CME Group Tour Championship.
Even though Yin isn't taking the chance to claim some of that this week, the days of wondering how to fund her career appear to be behind her, with another welcome boost to her bank balance apparently now just days away – without even needing to tee it up at the Florida tournament.
There's a chance to save money with some Black Friday golf deals, which are already rolling in.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
5 Times Pros Have Opened Up On The Harsh Reality Of Finances In Golf
Major winner Danielle Kang is one of several pros who have not always found the game as lucrative as it seems
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why The Men-Only TGL Is Missing The Point
The aim of the TGL golf league is to engage with a new audience and grow the game, so we question why no women will be competing
By Alison Root Published
-
5 Times Pros Have Opened Up On The Harsh Reality Of Finances In Golf
Major winner Danielle Kang is one of several pros who have not always found the game as lucrative as it seems
By Mike Hall Published
-
Stacy Lewis Says ‘Definitely Some Changes To Be Made’ For Solheim Cup Rematch In 2024
Stacy Lewis will look to tweak a few things but overall says she is happy with her Solheim Cup gameplan and will use similar tactics when the USA face Europe again next year
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former European Solheim Cup Captain Dale Reid Dies Aged 64
The two-time Solheim Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Nelly Korda defends her title as players compete for a place in the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There Was A Lot Said About Us Having Different Tees But Ultimately You Still Had To Hit The Shots'
The first woman to win on the DP World Tour discusses her victory in Sweden and how she'd love to see more mixed events
By Carly Frost Published
-
Billie Jean King Calls For Women's Masters After Annika Sorenstam’s Augusta National Membership
The Hall of Fame tennis star hopes Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future
By Ben Fleming Published
-
TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Michelle Wie West Hints At Retirement U-Turn
The 34-year-old has hinted at the possibility of returning to competitive action
By Mike Hall Published