How Social Media Reacted To Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Move

Social media went wild after the news was finally confirmed that Jon Rahm has joined LIV Golf

Jon Rahm with Tweets overlayed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

It's official, Jon Rahm has joined LIV Golf.

After days of speculation, the two-time Major champion and World No.3 appeared on Fox News, dressed in a LIV Golf varsity jacket, and declared: "I have officially joined LIV Golf."

His big money move will send shockwaves through the sport amid the looming deadline for the deal between the PGA /DP World Tours and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, backers of LIV Golf, on 31st January.

It also sent shockwaves through social media, with talk of the Spaniard's signing dominating Twitter, or X as it's now called.

Here's how social media reacted, starting with Jon Rahm's post where he stated: "I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future."

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman posted an image of he and Rahm now and back when the pair met whilst Rahm was still at college. Norman wrote: Welcome to the LIV family @JonRahmpga. I met you when you were 19 and recognized your immense talent at the time. Your accomplishments since then have been tremendous. Look forward to an incredible journey ahead mate."

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau welcomed the Spaniard to the league, saying: "Amazing to have @JonRahmpga join LIV. So happy for him and his family. Excited to compete with you once again my man and continue to play with the best players in the world."

Brooks Koepka was another LIV player to welcome Rahm, posting an image of the pair during this year's Masters - where Rahm got the better of Koepka in the final group.

Bubba Watson also welcomed Rahm to the tour:

X account @LIVGolfNation also posted Rahm's full 8-minute chat on Fox News:

Here's a selection of how Twitter reacted to the huge news as it played out:

Rahm will make his LIV Golf debut at the first event of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule in Mayakoba, Mexico.

He will be a team captain, with details set to be announced "at a later date" according to LIV.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


