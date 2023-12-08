How Social Media Reacted To Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Move

It's official, Jon Rahm has joined LIV Golf.

After days of speculation, the two-time Major champion and World No.3 appeared on Fox News, dressed in a LIV Golf varsity jacket, and declared: "I have officially joined LIV Golf."

His big money move will send shockwaves through the sport amid the looming deadline for the deal between the PGA /DP World Tours and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, backers of LIV Golf, on 31st January.

It also sent shockwaves through social media, with talk of the Spaniard's signing dominating Twitter, or X as it's now called.

Here's how social media reacted, starting with Jon Rahm's post where he stated: "I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future."

I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/myf4isJgJ3December 7, 2023 See more

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman posted an image of he and Rahm now and back when the pair met whilst Rahm was still at college. Norman wrote: Welcome to the LIV family @JonRahmpga. I met you when you were 19 and recognized your immense talent at the time. Your accomplishments since then have been tremendous. Look forward to an incredible journey ahead mate."

Welcome to the LIV family @JonRahmpga. I met you when you were 19 and recognized your immense talent at the time. Your accomplishments since then have been tremendous. Look forward to an incredible journey ahead mate. pic.twitter.com/AgwpEhGHbVDecember 7, 2023 See more

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau welcomed the Spaniard to the league, saying: "Amazing to have @JonRahmpga join LIV. So happy for him and his family. Excited to compete with you once again my man and continue to play with the best players in the world."

Amazing to have @JonRahmpga join LIV. So happy for him and his family. Excited to compete with you once again my man and continue to play with the best players in the world.December 7, 2023 See more

Brooks Koepka was another LIV player to welcome Rahm, posting an image of the pair during this year's Masters - where Rahm got the better of Koepka in the final group.

Ready for more Sunday battles. LFG @JonRahmpga pic.twitter.com/JVfPGwRRQWDecember 8, 2023 See more

Bubba Watson also welcomed Rahm to the tour:

Excited to see @JonRahmpga out here on LIV! Happy for you and your family! Looking forward to seeing around and playing beside all of us.🇪🇸#Rahmbo 💪🏻December 8, 2023 See more

X account @LIVGolfNation also posted Rahm's full 8-minute chat on Fox News:

"I have officially joined LIV"Number 3 ranked golfer in the world Jon Rahm gives a thoughtful and poised 8+ minute interview on the Special Report with Bret Baier to announce his decision to join LIV.Here is the full clip, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/DB79Jw3TSjDecember 7, 2023 See more

Here's a selection of how Twitter reacted to the huge news as it played out:

Jon Rahm just announced his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf live on Fox News.He declined to answer the $$$ question but says he made the best decision for himself and his family.“I hope all of my friends stay my friends”Pretty surreal moment from the Masters champion. pic.twitter.com/8hnh1oeMLADecember 7, 2023 See more

It's easier to do so with the massive money advantage, but the PIF and LIV Golf have played this whole thing pretty damn well.December 7, 2023 See more

Wow pic.twitter.com/CYYJghHYqyDecember 7, 2023 See more

Rahm has officially signed with LIV. Phil knew what he was talking about.December 7, 2023 See more

I'm not sold that the Rahm signing is as good/bad/dramatic/catastrophic/euphoric as many are painting it... Doesn't it just cement the two sides coming back together faster as the framework is being negotiated? Potentially the greatest get-rich-quick scheme in human history!December 8, 2023 See more

Jon Rahm to LIV. This is massive news. Things are about to get very very interesting pic.twitter.com/TeJ3pgsUnADecember 7, 2023 See more

All the rumors, all the coverage, all the scenarios, all the commentary, all the opinions. Yet seeing this is still surreal. pic.twitter.com/9XjvdPp2wtDecember 7, 2023 See more

Imagine if Rahm announces this in a LIV golf letterman jacketDecember 7, 2023 See more

This photo would’ve been tough to believe after April but here we are pic.twitter.com/H9OkcBOE8oDecember 7, 2023 See more

So much of the professional golf world just doesn't make sense:-It doesn't make sense to watch 18 minutes of commercials per hour in a PGA Tour event.-It doesn't make sense for LIV to pay guys hundreds of millions of dollars when no one is watching the events.-It doesn't make… pic.twitter.com/zTCQygqWLGDecember 7, 2023 See more

I need everybody to join LIV or I need everybody to join the PGA Tour. I’m a simple man who only wants to follow one professional golf tour.December 7, 2023 See more

Rahm in 2022: Would my lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No.LIV: how about $600 million?Rahm: pic.twitter.com/E5KAXh6F62December 7, 2023 See more

More valuable jacket acquired by Jon Rahm this year? pic.twitter.com/mhXZAA84OiDecember 8, 2023 See more

It happened https://t.co/eO8F1Z7sCmDecember 8, 2023 See more

Rahm will make his LIV Golf debut at the first event of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule in Mayakoba, Mexico.

He will be a team captain, with details set to be announced "at a later date" according to LIV.