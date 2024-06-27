Royal Troon Golf Club is one of the most famous locations anywhere on the Open Championship rota, and in 2024 it will welcome all those who yearn for their name to be engraved on the Claret Jug once more.

It has hosted The Open Championship nine times before - most recently in 2016 when Henrik Stenson triumphed - while making its debut as an AIG Women's Open Championship venue for Sophia Popov's victory in 2020.

Those Majors took place on its Championship layout - the Old course - with Royal Troon also owning the Portland and Craigend courses. The Portland is slightly further north and inland than the Old - as well as being slightly shorter but still presented to a high standard. The Craigend is an excellent nine hole par-3 venue.

But it is the Old course that many will fall in love with when they watch it on TV or attend the championship in person this year. From the fear-inducing 623-yard par-5 sixth - the longest hole in Open history - to the short but equally terrifying par-3 Postage Stamp.

For many passionate golfers out there, watching their favorite pros tackle the iconic venue will lead to dreams of teeing it up there themselves one day. But how much might it cost?

A general view of 'The Postage Stamp' - the par-3 eighth hole at Royal Troon (Image credit: Getty Images)

How Much Does It Cost To Play Royal Troon's Old Course?

Well, firstly, men must have a handicap of 20 or lower while women must hold a handicap index of 30 or under. If that's you, then golfers looking to take on the iconic Postage Stamp can expect to pay £365 ($460) for 18 holes based on the summer 2025 fee. That runs from April 1, 2025 to October 9, 2025. It comes down to £285 ($360) if you are a PGA member.

At the time of writing, there were two tee times available prior to October 2024 that were £340 ($430) each. According to Royal Troon's website, tee times are only available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Troon also offers a day ticket for £420 (£340 per PGA member), which includes a round on the Portland course as well. It's well worth playing and is a similar links-style layout with some brilliant holes, including a similar 'railway-style' that features on the Old course.

The west coast of Scotland - and in particular the area in which Royal Troon is located - is littered with a plethora of wonderful course. Not far south is the 24-time former Open venue, Prestwick, while there is also the fantastic Western Gailes just north as well as Gailes Links, Dundonald and Kilmarnock Barassie.

Elsewhere along the coast you can find Trump Turnberry - whose green fees are set to rise to £1,000 from 2025. For those whose budget will not quite stretch that far, there are dozens of other brilliant options if you are wanting to plan a week long golfing holiday of a lifetime.