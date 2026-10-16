How Golf Monthly's Gear Finder Tool Can Help Find Your Next Clubs

Introducing Golf Monthly’s Gear Finder Tool.

With so much choice on the market, deciding what to buy can be confusing - even for experienced players.

Thankfully, our new tool is extremely helpful to find the best options for your exact needs. Whether you hit the ball too low, struggle with a slice, want extra distance or are shopping on a tight budget, our new innovative Gear Finder can assist you.

Type a specific prompt into the search bar and the tool will use our reviews to recommend the gear that’s most likely to help your game.

Click the image below to give it a try:

(Image credit: Future)

How to use our Gear Finder Tool:

You simply use the search bar to put in a prompt, (you can be as vague or specific as you like), and the tool will deliver some recommendations to help you on your buying journey.

This AI-tool scans all the reviews from our experienced test team, and finds the gear most aligned to your prompt. By default the products are sorted by their rating, with our top rated equipment sitting at the top of the results.

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You can then filter by price, age of review, brand and star rating.



You're also able to compare prices to get the best deal, check specifications, read our full reviews via the overview section, and importantly, use the new compare feature as well.

This allows you to select up to four different models and compare them side by side in an easy to read table. Whatever you are after, our new Gear Finder can help.

That's exactly what happened with Golf Monthly's Baz Plummer, who shot his best round in months after using the tool to help him choose the right golf ball for his game.

Try yourself - whether it's a new driver, a pair of shoes, a distance measuring device or anything else our experts have tested through the years, visit our Golf Gear Finder tool to see how it can help your specific needs.