What Is A Model Local Rule?

What is the purpose of a Local Rule in golf? What is a Model Local Rule and how should they be applied?

Camilo Villegas reading the Local Rules
Every golf course is different with varying layouts, topography, climates and surrounds. Most scenarios you will encounter on the golf course are covered by the 24 Rules of Golf, but each course will also have a set of its own Local Rules and it’s important to be aware of these.

Local Rules cover features that are specific to the course or a particular competition. You will generally see them on the back of a scorecard, or on a competitors’ rules sheet, but they will likely also be published elsewhere, on club notice boards or perhaps the club website.

Committees can’t use Local Rules to change The Rules of Golf just because they want a Rule to be different.

They also can’t apply penalties differently to the ways stated in the Rules of Golf.

Unless it’s otherwise stated, the penalty for breaching a Local Rule is the General Penalty.

Other Local Rules may be introduced because of a temporary situation. Perhaps most common of these would be Model Local Rule E3 – Preferred Lies.

It’s recommended that the preferred lies Local Rule is only put in place in areas cut to fairway length or shorter. Otherwise, players could get unfair relief from unplayable spots (in a bush for instance.)

Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

