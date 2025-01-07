Grayson Murray Foundation Launched A Year On From Late Golfer's Final Pro Win
Grayson Murray's parents, Eric and Terry Murray have launched a non-profit charity which aims to help those with mental health and addiction challenges
Grayson Murray's parents, Eric and Terry have launched a non-profit charity in their son's name which aims to help those who face mental health or addiction challenges in everyday life.
The Grayson Murray Foundation was officially unveiled on Monday, a year on from the pro's final PGA Tour victory at the Sony Open.
Murray, who came through a playoff against Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An in Hawaii, regularly shared personal struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction before taking his own life in May 2024 - aged just 30.
Less than a year on, Murray's family and friends have set up the foundation in Raleigh, North Carolina - the town of his birth - which aims to "create a noticeable impact on mental health and addiction care by supporting innovative research, expanding access to essential services and fostering a culture of understanding inspired by Murray’s legacy of compassion, resilience and hope."
As well as Murray's parents, the Grayson Murray Foundation is being managed by his family and long-time team members. The board of directors includes Murray’s mother Terry (treasurer), sister Erica Robinson (secretary), longtime manager Kevin Canning (vice president) and family friend Jeff Maness (president).
Eric and Terry said: “Grayson touched the hearts of so many by sharing his own mental health challenges. He utilized his platform as a multi-time champion on the PGA Tour to reach and inspire those in need – and we are determined to continue his generosity and unwavering commitment to help make a difference in the lives of others.”
A seven-time winner as a professional, Murray was extremely well-respected among his peers as well as many others from around the world of golf and beyond.
In the days and weeks after his passing, stories began to emerge about his generosity and constant desire to help others - a series of traits which his parents and family friend Maness say the Grayson Murray Foundation will endeavour to maintain moving forward.
Eric and Terry said: “No matter what he was going through, Grayson always wanted to lift up others. Let us all strive to embody the compassion he demonstrated by being kind to one another.”
Meanwhile, Maness revealed it had been a dream of Murray to set up a nonprofit which would offer financial and other supportive resources to people facing challenges surrounding mental health or addiction.
He said: “Grayson envisioned creating a foundation dedicated to ‘helping the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially.
“As Grayson bravely faced his own experiences with depression and addiction, he witnessed first-hand the challenges that greet those who seek help, both financially and from an accessibility standpoint.
"Grayson was intent on using his position as a PGA Tour player to help others, and through the Grayson Murray Foundation, we honor him as we carry forward his mission.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
