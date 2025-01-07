Grayson Murray Foundation Launched A Year On From Late Golfer's Final Pro Win

Grayson Murray's parents, Eric and Terry have launched a non-profit charity in their son's name which aims to help those who face mental health or addiction challenges in everyday life.

The Grayson Murray Foundation was officially unveiled on Monday, a year on from the pro's final PGA Tour victory at the Sony Open.

Murray, who came through a playoff against Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An in Hawaii, regularly shared personal struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction before taking his own life in May 2024 - aged just 30.

Less than a year on, Murray's family and friends have set up the foundation in Raleigh, North Carolina - the town of his birth - which aims to "create a noticeable impact on mental health and addiction care by supporting innovative research, expanding access to essential services and fostering a culture of understanding inspired by Murray’s legacy of compassion, resilience and hope."

As well as Murray's parents, the Grayson Murray Foundation is being managed by his family and long-time team members. The board of directors includes Murray’s mother Terry (treasurer), sister Erica Robinson (secretary), longtime manager Kevin Canning (vice president) and family friend Jeff Maness (president).

A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour) A photo posted by on

Eric and Terry said: “Grayson touched the hearts of so many by sharing his own mental health challenges. He utilized his platform as a multi-time champion on the PGA Tour to reach and inspire those in need – and we are determined to continue his generosity and unwavering commitment to help make a difference in the lives of others.”

A seven-time winner as a professional, Murray was extremely well-respected among his peers as well as many others from around the world of golf and beyond.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the days and weeks after his passing, stories began to emerge about his generosity and constant desire to help others - a series of traits which his parents and family friend Maness say the Grayson Murray Foundation will endeavour to maintain moving forward.

Eric and Terry said: “No matter what he was going through, Grayson always wanted to lift up others. Let us all strive to embody the compassion he demonstrated by being kind to one another.”

Meanwhile, Maness revealed it had been a dream of Murray to set up a nonprofit which would offer financial and other supportive resources to people facing challenges surrounding mental health or addiction.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Grayson envisioned creating a foundation dedicated to ‘helping the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially.

“As Grayson bravely faced his own experiences with depression and addiction, he witnessed first-hand the challenges that greet those who seek help, both financially and from an accessibility standpoint.

"Grayson was intent on using his position as a PGA Tour player to help others, and through the Grayson Murray Foundation, we honor him as we carry forward his mission.”