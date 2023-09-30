'Got To Stay Aggressive' - Zach Johnson Tells Jordan Spieth To Change Club... And It Does Not Go Well
Team USA's captain made an error in judgement when advising the three-time Major winner to put his driver back in the bag
The skill of being a good Ryder Cup captain lies in knowing how to properly bond a team, choosing the right pairings, and giving the best advice to those who need it at the perfect time. As the 2023 version threatened to conclude alarmingly early, it appeared as though Team USA boss, Zach Johnson had failed to excel in any of the above.
And in the latest in a series of shortcomings, Johnson looked to have played a significant part in Jordan Spieth finding the water off the tee during a crucial fourballs match at Marco Simone.
With Spieth and Justin Thomas trying to wrestle a half-point away from their tussle with Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, Team Europe walked onto the tee box in the penultimate match at the drivable par-four 16th three up.
As the American group arrived, chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” were aimed at Johnson - songs that could easily be heard from the increasingly-rowdy European crowd.
Knowing a birdie at worst was likely required to push the match down 17, Johnson then intervened after Spieth had pulled out driver to go at the back pin. The US captain advised his three-time Major winner to play 3-wood, and Spieth duly dunked his ball into the water short and right, putting him out of contention.
🚨🇺🇸☠️ #LOOK: Zach Johnson tells Spieth to switch clubs… leading to a water ball 💧 ☠️ #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/nZd83k1okMSeptember 30, 2023
Many onlookers were shocked and confused by Johnson’s intervention, with PGA Tour member Hunter Mahan - who was commentating on the incident - reportedly saying: "[I'm] dumbfounded by that decision… I just have no idea what was going on there.''
Meanwhile, former Ryder Cup winner, Graeme McDowell questioned the US captain’s strategy with the third foursomes game on the line.
Posting a message on his own X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the Northern Irishman said: “Can only imagine that Zach was suggesting long and left was dead and that the Europeans weren’t in great shape, so 3 wood short would leave an easier pitch? But at 3 down with 3 to go you got to stay more aggressive? Scenes.”
Rose and MacIntyre went on to seal another full point for Team Europe courtesy of a 3&2 result, taking their tally onto 10.5 ahead of Sunday’s singles matches.
Meanwhile, a brilliant fightback by Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay in the final group left Team USA on 5.5 and remaining in with a slim chance of breaking European hearts.
