Golfer Makes Hole-In-One On Par-4 At US Women's Open Qualifying

Manston Golf Centre pro Keely Chiericato lit up The Buckinghamshire Golf Club’s US Women’s Open qualifier with a hole in one at the par-4 8th. The Londoner, who has been struggling with a bad back of late, used a three wood across the water to hole her tee shot at the 236-yard hole, boosting her hopes of qualifying for the second Major of the women’s season.

Chiericato arrived at the 8th tee at 2-over-par after bogies at the 4th and 7th holes, which are both par-4s. One perfect strike later though and she’d picked up three shots with her albatross hole-in-one at the par-4 8th, moving to 1-under and reigniting her chances of qualification.

Having reached the turn under par, things didn’t go so well on the back nine, and Chiericato eventually carded a first round 77, five-over-par, finishing double bogey, bogey.

The US Women’s Open is due to be held at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, from June 2nd - 6th and, at $10million, has the biggest purse in women’s golf. Yuka Saso of the Philippines became just the second teenager to win the US Women’s Open last year when she beat Nadsa Hataoka at the third playoff hole. Saso also became the first Filipino female to win a Major. Lexi Thompson had looked a certain winner earlier in the final round, standing five strokes ahead after the 8th hole, but she finished a stroke back after playing the final seven holes in 5-over-par.