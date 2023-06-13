Golfer Disqualified From Women's Amateur Championship
Scotland's Freya Russell signed for an incorrect score on day one at the Women's Amateur
A competitor has been disqualified from this week's Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's Golf Club after signing for the wrong score during round one of the qualifying stages.
Scotland's Freya Russell, who hit the opening shot of the historic 120th playing of the championship, realised that she had signed for an incorrect score after leaving the recording area following her round, as first reported by the Scotsman's Martin Dempster.
By the sound of it, Russell very honestly called herself out after realising that she had made one of the many scorecard mistakes in golf - which results in disqualification.
After hitting the opening shot in 120th R&A Women's Amateur at Prince's, 🏴's Freya Russell ⬇️was disqualified following her round, having realised after leaving recording area that she had signed for a wrong score and reported it to championship office@ScotsmanSport @RandA pic.twitter.com/3lg0J9Q6YqJune 13, 2023
Russell, who plays out of nine-time Open Championship venue and 2022 AIG Women's Open host Royal Troon, is listed as shooting a five-over-par 77 in round one of the championship with three birdies and eight bogeys.
She has seven wins in tournaments sanctioned by the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is set to attend Florida State University next fall.
The lead stands at four-under-par after day one, held by Christin Eisenbeiss and Silje Torvund Ohma. The top 64 players after 36-holes of stroke play make it through to the match play knockout stages.
The Women's Amateur Championship dates back to 1893 and boasts recent past champions such as Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.
The champion this week will qualify for the AIG Women's Open, US Women's Open, Amundi Evian Championship and next year's Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Last year's championship was won by England's Jess Baker, who beat Sweden's Louise Rydqvist in the final.
