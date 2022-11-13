Golfer Completes Incredible Feat By Playing All 225 British Links Courses

On the 11th November Sam Cooper, his wife Harriet and their two dogs completed the ultimate journey of playing every links course in Scotland, England and Wales.

In total, that is 225 different venues across our isles that were visited by Sam and Harriet in their converted campervan, as they embarked on the ‘journey of a lifetime’ (opens in new tab) to pursue Sam’s passion of golf architecture and links golf.

The journey began on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic as the world started returning to normal, with Sam tweeting (opens in new tab) on the 20th September 2020: "During lockdown, Mrs C and I decided to leave our nice home in Hoylake to drive round Britain in a converted van. Pushing my luck, I'm planning to play every links course I can find (160 and counting...)

"We're starting on the west coast of Scotland - roughly working round clockwise over the next year. Luckily we can work flexibly and remotely. Hope you enjoy!"

Regularly posting on social media and on his website throughout the 24 month journey, Sam and Harriet took on the best links courses in England, as well as the best golf courses in Scotland and Wales.

Playing on courses from the beautiful Isle of Arran, all the way down to the South-West coast of Trevose and Perranporth, the tour also saw stops in Kent, South Wales and England's golf coast of Southport and Lytham & St Anne's.

The course that was arguably closest to Sam's heart is Royal Liverpool Golf Club, a course whose fairways have been walked by Sam many times as he grew up playing there as a member.

Naturally, a large bulk of the tour was spent in Scotland and this gave Sam the opportunity to play some of the best links courses in the world, including those which have hosted The Open Championship.

After looping up, down and around the UK, Sam and Harriet ended their journey on the 11th November at Elie Golf House Club. Accomplishing the challenge of 225 links golf courses throughout Britain. Is there a more fitting place to finish such a journey, other than Scotland?