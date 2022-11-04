Golf Leaps Towards A Greener Future At Portugal Masters Venue
It didn't grab the headlines but sustainability was in focus at this year's Portugal Masters
Jordan Smith claimed a sensational Portugal Masters victory at the Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection this week, crowning a year that also saw the prestigious resort cement its reputation as a pioneer in sustainable golf.
The victory, which included a pair of stunning 62s, was Smith’s second on the DP World Tour and first since 2017. And while all eyes were on the unforgettable on-course action, it’s well worth pointing out the significant strides Dom Pedro has taken in a different field.
Reinforcing the brand’s long-term environmental goals, all six Dom Pedro golf courses are regularly evaluated and upgraded to enhance sustainability as well as overall quality. A major focus is on water consumption, with a resort-wide commitment to reduce waste water by 50 per cent.
Additionally, the resort is working to cut down on energy usage, pesticides and fertiliser, as well as identifying areas for the conservation of important native avifauna. These changes demonstrate that sustainability need not come at the expense of sporting merit. As evidenced by Smith’s thrilling victory, Dom Pedro’s golf courses have maintained the distinction and excitement with which the resort has become synonymous.
Nowhere is this approach more evident than the popular Laguna Golf Course, which reopened last month following a major renovation. Bermuda grass, renowned for its low water and fertiliser consumption, has been utilised across all fairways, greens and tee mats. Meanwhile, the newly installed Rain Bird IC irrigation system is touted to significantly cut back on water consumption.
Rui Grave, greenkeeping coordinator at Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection, said: "If you do sustainability well, it will produce economic sustainability too. If we expend less energy and chemical products, it not only gives nature a better chance to be natural, but it costs less money.
"With the new varieties of turf, new irrigation system and new water pump, we can reduce our past water usage by almost 50 per cent. Sustainability is always one of the biggest things we work for."
Stefano Saviotti, Chairman of Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection, said: "The environment is very important to us and since the beginning we’ve tried to use sustainable products and recycle water wherever possible.
"We have created a habitat, not only for our customers to enjoy, but also one that benefits nature including the plants and wildlife, and it’s great to see the population of beavers increasing within the waterways and lakes."
Leading the way in golf across Portugal, Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection became the Algarve’s premium golf brand after the acquisition of five world-class golf courses in Vilamoura in 2016. Among these courses is the Arnold Palmer-designed Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, which has been entrusted with hosting honours of the Portugal Masters since the event’s inception in 2007.
A trio of four-star hotels offer a diverse range of places for golfers to stay after a perfect day on the course, with easy access from any of the 634 hotel rooms and apartments to the popular local casino and beautiful marina.
