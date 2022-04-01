'Get It Out Of My Face' - Brooks Koepka Involved In Fan Altercation

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A video has emerged of Brooks Koepka getting involved in a fan altercation during last week's WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.

The footage, which was obtained by TMZ, shows the former World No. 1 reacting angrily to the spectator, who approached Koepka as he rode off in a cart. The incident is believed to have taken place after he beat Jon Rahm at the 19th hole in their last-16 match.

Although it's unclear, it sounds like the fan asks: "Brooks, what do you say to beating Rahm?"

In response, the four-time major winner appears to grab the phone, before saying: "Get it out of my face, man. Get it out of my face." Koepka's manager is understood to have returned the phone to the fan, who is thought to not be upset about the altercation. Koepka would go on to lose in the next round against Dustin Johnson.

Check out the incident below:

A post shared by Breezy Golf (@breezygolf) A photo posted by on

It wasn't the only time the fans rubbed Koepka up the wrong way at the WGC Match Play event. Earlier in the week, the 31-year-old wasn't happy with a group of autograph chasers when he was at the range at Austin Country Club. And instead of giving in to demands, he used an iconic 'Tin Cup' quote to voice his displeasure.

"I got to work," he said. "I don't come to your job asking for your s***, do I? I don't think so!"

This ode to David Simms, the film's antagonist, perhaps allowed Koepka to escape more public scrutiny for such a response than he might have otherwise received.

That was his last appearance ahead of next week's Masters, where he will be looking to add a Green Jacket to his two US Open and PGA Championship titles, and bring him within an Open Championship victory of achieving the heralded career grand slam.