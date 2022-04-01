'Get It Out Of My Face' - Brooks Koepka Involved In Fan Altercation
The former World No. 1 reacted angrily after a fan approached him at last week's WGC Match Play
A video has emerged of Brooks Koepka getting involved in a fan altercation during last week's WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.
The footage, which was obtained by TMZ, shows the former World No. 1 reacting angrily to the spectator, who approached Koepka as he rode off in a cart. The incident is believed to have taken place after he beat Jon Rahm at the 19th hole in their last-16 match.
Although it's unclear, it sounds like the fan asks: "Brooks, what do you say to beating Rahm?"
In response, the four-time major winner appears to grab the phone, before saying: "Get it out of my face, man. Get it out of my face." Koepka's manager is understood to have returned the phone to the fan, who is thought to not be upset about the altercation. Koepka would go on to lose in the next round against Dustin Johnson.
Check out the incident below:
A post shared by Breezy Golf (@breezygolf)
A photo posted by on
It wasn't the only time the fans rubbed Koepka up the wrong way at the WGC Match Play event. Earlier in the week, the 31-year-old wasn't happy with a group of autograph chasers when he was at the range at Austin Country Club. And instead of giving in to demands, he used an iconic 'Tin Cup' quote to voice his displeasure.
"I got to work," he said. "I don't come to your job asking for your s***, do I? I don't think so!"
This ode to David Simms, the film's antagonist, perhaps allowed Koepka to escape more public scrutiny for such a response than he might have otherwise received.
That was his last appearance ahead of next week's Masters, where he will be looking to add a Green Jacket to his two US Open and PGA Championship titles, and bring him within an Open Championship victory of achieving the heralded career grand slam.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
