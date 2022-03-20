Georgia Hall Cruises To Aramco Saudi Ladies International Glory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the final round got underway at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, it was Georgia Hall who began with a comfortable five shot lead and, during windy conditions in Jeddah, the former Women's Open champion never looked fazed, as she cruised to her first title since the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic.

Starting emphatically, the 25-year-old produced three birdies over her first four holes, before a bogey-birdie combination at the 5th and 6th meant a three-under-par front nine and a huge six shot advantage heading into the final nine holes!

This week though, players have been finding the back nine at Royal Greens more difficult than the front, and that appeared to be the case as Hall bogeyed the 10th and then the 15th and 16th to drop back to level-par for her day.

However, because of her huge advantage, the English-woman wasn't bothered, with a birdie at the par-4 17th giving Hall an unassailable five-shot cushion playing the last hole.

Rolling her par putt in at the par-5 18th, the trophy was Hall's, with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International her first title on the Ladies European Tour.

"To lead all week is very special," explained Hall, who finished five shots ahead of Kristyna Napoleaova and Johanna Gustavsson. "I think the first round really was very important for me. I played incredible that round. It really set me up for the rest of the week.

"Sometimes it's not always easy with a five-shot lead going into the last day, it's a little bit more pressure on you, but I was really happy with the way I conducted myself today.

"It's fantastic to win in March. I really love this place and love the golf course. I was just really proud of the way I played today."