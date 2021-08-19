We get to know Georgia Hall's boyfriend Harry Tyrrell a little bit better in this piece

Who Is Georgia Hall’s Boyfriend?

Georgia Hall won the Women’s Open in 2018, and has consistently performed well on the Ladies European Tour since she turned professional in 2014.

Hall won the Order of Merit for the LET in both 2017 and 2018 while still in her early-20s, and also now plays on the LPGA Tour.

The Englishwoman has played for Europe at the Solheim Cup in both 2017 and 2019 too, but most importantly of all she was awarded an MBE in 2019 for her services to golf, an incredible achievement when she was only 23-years-old.

Hall has been with her boyfriend throughout the majority of her career too, but who is he? We take a look below.

Georgia Hall is currently in a relationship with Harry Tyrrell, who also happens to be her caddie.

The couple started dating in August 2017 though, with Tyrrell only becoming Hall’s caddie in 2018.

Harry quit his job of working as a teaching golf professional at Hindhead in Surrey to travel the world with Hall.

“The first time I caddied for her, in Abu Dhabi, I just loved everything about it,” said Tyrrell.

“We had a great time and a really good event – it’s great to have each other.”

Georgia is also pleased of the arrangement, and think it affects her golf positively, rather than hinders it.

“Having my boyfriend on the bag is great,” said Hall.

“He’s such great company and we get on really well, so I’m very lucky that we can make that situation work on and off the golf course and it does really help me.”

“Another reason why it is great to have Harry with me is because if I have to travel 18 hours on the plane, he can help me.

“But it is more than that, it is about having company in the evenings.

“That is very important, so I don’t feel so alone.”