Fowler And Spieth Miss Out On Arnold Palmer Invitational Exemptions

Arnold Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders has confirmed that Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have both missed out on exemptions for Bay Hill this year

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler miss out on Arnold Palmer Invitational exemptions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

We know Rafael Campos has received a sponsor's exemption into the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and while three others are still unknown, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler will not be among them.

Spieth and Fowler are two of the biggest names and two of the biggest draws on the PGA Tour, but they both finished outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings last year so are not exempt for the big Signature Events this season.

Fowler and Spieth both got sponsor's exemptions into two Signature Events this season - the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational - but they won't be handed one for Bay Hill.

Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders in on the committee that decides who gets the four invites that Signature Events are allowed to hand out, and he told Golfweek that Spieth and Fowler did not make the list.

He said “it genuinely kills us” not to have the likes of Fowler and Spieth involved, but blamed the smaller limited field now it's a Signature Event for making the decision so tough this year.

"You can't make everybody happy with exemptions," Saunders told Golfweek. "So you try to just do it as fair and balanced as possible.

“It genuinely kills us,” Saunders added about turning down requests from the likes of Fowler. “But you know what kills us more? Only having 70 players to pick from. So, if you want to write something, it should be on the fact that there's only 70 players.

"None of the exemptions are chosen lightly. None of them are for personal or self-interest. It's not about TV ratings or dollars. It's about what's good for the game of golf.

"And I mean, quite honestly, I'd go on the record of saying, these elevated events with limited field, if you really want to do what's fair, there shouldn't be any exemption.

"But, when there's only 70 guys, it's just too tough to do."

Sponsor's exemptions have become a touchy subject on the PGA Tour, especially ones for lucrative Signature Events, which are harder to qualify for so whether they should even have exemptions has become a big question.

Fowler confirms exemption snub - Campos gets in

Rafael Campos with the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Rafael Campos won the Bermuda Championship last year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler, who had a close relationship with Palmer and has acted as an unofficial tournament ambassador, confirmed he had not been given an exemption.

"They're sponsor exemptions and they get to give them out where they feel," said Fowler. "Obviously, I'm bummed but I can't complain about some more time at home."

Campos broke the news himself that he had received one of the four invites, with Saunders saying a letter he wrote to the committee requesting inclusion helped his case.

“I will tell you from what I've seen, I don't know that anybody's written a more thoughtful letter and put more effort into requesting an exemption than Rafa Campos did,” Saunders said.

“He's genuine, he's kind. He's a steward of the game and that's something that mattered a lot to my grandfather.

“One of my granddad's final quotes was he considered himself to be a steward of the game and a caretaker of the game and I think Rafa Campos falls beautifully into that category.

"And you know, it's also providing an opportunity that maybe he wouldn't get otherwise, and certainly a well deserving player, and someone who embodies the spirit of Arnold Palmer quite well.”

Spieth and Fowler could still make it to Bay Hill if they either win the Cognizant Classic or play well enough to finish in the top five of the Aon Next 5 standings.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

