Former Tennis Pro Loses Celebrity Tournament After Crowd Heckle On Final Hole

Mardy Fish was put off by the shout and drove into rough before eventually losing to NBA star Steph Curry in the American Century Championship

Mardy Fish hits a drive at the 2023 American Century Championship
Mardy Fish was beaten by Steph Curry on the final hole
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Mardy Fish appeared to have his chances of winning the American Century Championship ruined on the last hole after a fan screamed in the middle of his tee shot.

The former professional tennis player, playing alongside NBA legend, Steph Curry, and NHL star, Joe Pavelski, was leading the celebrity tournament when the trio reached the par-five finishing hole.

See more

However, as Fish took the club back on his drive, the 41-year-old appeared to be put off by a scream from someone in the crowd nearby. As a result, the American miscued his drive, sending his ball way right into the heavy rough.

From there, he was able to make par but was unfortunately usurped by his playing partner, Curry, who made an 18-foot putt for eagle to become only the fifth active sportsperson to win the tournament.

The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system with players receiving three points for a birdie, one point for a par and minus two points for a double bogey or worse. With the eagle, Curry moved to 75 points, two clear of Fish who previously won the tournament in 2020.

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel)

A photo posted by on

The Golden State Warriors star celebrated his win with his family, with his $125,000 winning cash prize donated to charity. The 35-year-old had made waves earlier in the tournament when he made a hole-in-one on the par at the 152-yard seventh hole on Saturday.

"I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about," Curry said after his victory on Sunday. "I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It's pretty special."

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸