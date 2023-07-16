'That Was Wild' - Steph Curry Makes Ace At American Century Championship

It's no secret that Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players to have ever lived but, at the American Century Championship, he showcased his well-known golf skills, with the American making a hole-in-one at the 152-yard seventh hole.

Playing in the celebrity event, which features 93 names from the world of film, music and sport, Curry leads by three shots in the modified Stableford tournament, but it was his shot at the par 3 which caught the eye of not just golf fans, but sports fans around the world.

STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the @ACChampionship!📺: @NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/ViCuoOcFPAJuly 15, 2023 See more

After the first round of the American Century Championship, Curry had been leading from a number of big names and, after overcoming a shaky start, the four-time NBA Champion came to the short par 3, with his pitching wedge never leaving the flag as he struck it.

Bouncing on the green, and just past the flag, the ball dropped in to much fanfare, causing Curry to sprint down the whole length of the hole whilst flailing his arms around in an understandably wayward fashion. He wasn't done there though, as a lap of the green ended up with the 35-year-old celebrating with his playing partners.

Not long after his ace, a breathless Curry stated: "That was my second one (ace) ever! Wow. That hole is a little longer than a basketball court, it's 140-yards and not 94-feet. I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason.

After the completion of his round, which saw the two-time NBA MVP lead going into Sunday, Curry spoke to the media, with the American stating: "Man, that was wild. Joe just kind of mentioned what -- that looks crazy on the scorecard. I just saw the 1 -- what was leading up to it. And probably one of the best swings, good contact. It was right on the stick. Even if you're painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in.

"And when it hit right next to the flag, from our vantage point, the crowd around the tee box, they kind of went crazy. It was before it went in. And that kind of drowned out the reaction from the green. All I just saw was a bunch of hands go up. And then you just kind of black out. Celebrate. Crazy shot. Especially in a tournament like this, that atmosphere. I'm still coming down from the adrenaline rush. That was nuts."