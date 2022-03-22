Footballers Take Part In Comic Relief Mini Golf Challenge

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Television funny-man, Jack Whitehall, and England international footballers, Mason Mount and Declan Rice, went head to head in a golf challenge this week.

No, they weren't brushing up on their skills ahead of the Masters, instead they were taking part in a game of mini-golf in aid of Comic Relief.

Speaking before the event, Whitehall said: “I am so thrilled that I am able to come off zoom this year and get to host my very own challenge for Comic Relief, with two sporting heroes! I am a huge fan of both Declan and Mason (despite them not playing for my team) but can only hope they leave all their ball skills on the football pitch, so I can claim victory!

"Filming with them is going to be so much fun, but we cannot lose sight of why we are doing this and that is to help raise money for Comic Relief, which such a worthwhile and brilliant charity and it really does make a difference to people’s lives all over the world, and I am honoured to play a small part in that.”

Rice is a keen golfer when he isn’t protecting the back-four at the London Stadium or chasing international glories for the Three Lions and like Whitehall, was very enthused before the challenge: “I do love my golf and I cannot wait to take on Mason Mount and Jack Whitehall at mini golf all in aid of Comic Relief! I remember watching Comic Relief growing up and seeing what brilliant work it does for those in need, in our country and the rest of the world. I’ll be taking part in this year’s big television fundraiser, and encourage you all to support if you are able.”

Mount said: “I can’t wait to get involved with Comic Relief this year, I’ve grown up watching it so it feels amazing to be a part of the action. We’ve got tough competition with Jack and I feel like he might have a few tricks up his sleeve, but hopefully our skills from the pitch transfer over to the mini golf course. It’s all for a good cause but we’ll never live this one down if we lose.”

As well as their support in raising money for Comic Relief, the boys set their own stakes. The loser had to wear the shirt of the winner’s football team and post it on social media. Whitehall has worn some questionable outfits throughout his television career so far but, as an Arsenal fan, we’re sure that wearing the shirt of his London rivals will top the list.

Mason Mount is a one club man so his loyalty is firmly with Chelsea but it presented an interesting scenario for Declan Rice. Rice is a boyhood Chelsea fan, former youth player and long-time admirer of former-captain, John Terry. Could the Blues fans finally see him back in a Chelsea shirt?

Red Nose Day 2022 will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry. Plus The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon will be hosted by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.

Tune in from 7pm on Friday 18 Match on BBC One to see the laughs, the despair and everything in between and watch the challenge on YouTube below.

There is still plenty of time to donate to Red Nose Day, if you feel you are able to, at comicrelief.com/rednoseday