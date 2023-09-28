Fleetwood Mac Look To Emulate Moliwood As Ryder Cup Power Pairing

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Ryder Cup always throws up some iconic pairings - Seve and Ollie, Faldo and Woosnam, Palmer and Dickinson - there's always some surprises and guarantees when it comes to the famous event.

Another memorable partnership came in 2018 at Le Golf National, when Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood came together to secure four points from four, with Moliwood becoming the word of the week in Paris.

Now, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, two other names have been merged, something which the papers will love, as Rory McIlroy and Fleetwood are paired together for the Friday morning foursomes. Yes, as it turned out, the 'rumours' were true!

For those who haven't worked out the name, it's obviously Fleetwood Mac, a nod to the rock band who have produced some of the biggest hits on the planet, with European captain, Luke Donald, hoping the pair won't go their own way... I can only apologise!

Back at Whistling Straits in 2021, at the previous Ryder Cup, McIlroy failed to register a point in the foursomes or fourballs and Fleetwood only secured half-a-point following a tie alongside Viktor Hovland against Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Although both Europeans picked up points in the singles, USA eventually ran out 19-9 winners in a commanding victory. However, the squads look a lot different from that of two years ago and, in the form of McIlroy and Fleetwood, you have a partnership which could prove pivotal in the European camp.

What's more, both are good friends and have featured in a few videos on the DP World Tour's website and, at the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy in fact gave some tips to Fleetwood on how to deal with the rough at Wentworth.

Those tips proved helpful as, during the tournament, Fleetwood pulled off a stunning shot from the heather at the Virginia Water course. "I did have a lesson off Rory on Monday out of the rough because I'm pretty used to it, claimed the Englishman. "I spoke to him about it and he gave me a couple of tips to try and practise this week. A couple of times today I had a chance to try it and it came off, so thanks Rory."