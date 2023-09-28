Fleetwood Mac Look To Emulate Moliwood As Ryder Cup Power Pairing
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will pair up in the Friday morning foursomes session, as they look to help Europe win back the Ryder Cup
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Ryder Cup always throws up some iconic pairings - Seve and Ollie, Faldo and Woosnam, Palmer and Dickinson - there's always some surprises and guarantees when it comes to the famous event.
Another memorable partnership came in 2018 at Le Golf National, when Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood came together to secure four points from four, with Moliwood becoming the word of the week in Paris.
Now, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, two other names have been merged, something which the papers will love, as Rory McIlroy and Fleetwood are paired together for the Friday morning foursomes. Yes, as it turned out, the 'rumours' were true!
For those who haven't worked out the name, it's obviously Fleetwood Mac, a nod to the rock band who have produced some of the biggest hits on the planet, with European captain, Luke Donald, hoping the pair won't go their own way... I can only apologise!
Back at Whistling Straits in 2021, at the previous Ryder Cup, McIlroy failed to register a point in the foursomes or fourballs and Fleetwood only secured half-a-point following a tie alongside Viktor Hovland against Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.
Although both Europeans picked up points in the singles, USA eventually ran out 19-9 winners in a commanding victory. However, the squads look a lot different from that of two years ago and, in the form of McIlroy and Fleetwood, you have a partnership which could prove pivotal in the European camp.
What's more, both are good friends and have featured in a few videos on the DP World Tour's website and, at the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy in fact gave some tips to Fleetwood on how to deal with the rough at Wentworth.
Those tips proved helpful as, during the tournament, Fleetwood pulled off a stunning shot from the heather at the Virginia Water course. "I did have a lesson off Rory on Monday out of the rough because I'm pretty used to it, claimed the Englishman. "I spoke to him about it and he gave me a couple of tips to try and practise this week. A couple of times today I had a chance to try it and it came off, so thanks Rory."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Darren Clarke On The 'Poisoned Chalice' Of Being A Ryder Cup Captain
Darren Clarke talks exclusively to Golf Monthly on what Luke Donald will have to deal with as Ryder Cup captain in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ryder Cup: 6 Key Takeaways From The Friday Foursomes Match-Ups
We pick out the biggest talking points after the Friday foursomes pairings were announced at the Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Darren Clarke On The 'Poisoned Chalice' Of Being A Ryder Cup Captain
Darren Clarke talks exclusively to Golf Monthly on what Luke Donald will have to deal with as Ryder Cup captain in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ryder Cup: 6 Key Takeaways From The Friday Foursomes Match-Ups
We pick out the biggest talking points after the Friday foursomes pairings were announced at the Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
USA Are The Holders - But Which Team Has Won The Most Ryder Cups Overall?
A significant period of domination sees Team USA hold a considerable lead in the all-time stakes
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team Europe Stars Share Images Showing Much-Loved Ryder Cup Tradition Continues
The European team notably do not have their representative number on their bags this year, but could they be seen somewhere else?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
No Spieth Or Thomas… The Eight Players Sitting Out Ryder Cup Opening Foursomes Session
The teams are in for the Friday morning foursomes, with eight European and American players not featuring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Straka And Lowry Was An Easy Ryder Cup Pairing For Luke Donald
Sometimes equipment can dictate who plays with who in the foursomes
By Michael Weston Published
-
Worrying Signs For Team USA's Star Pairing On Eve Of 2023 Ryder Cup
The American duo look out of sorts, reports our man on the ground at Marco Simone
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘We All Bleed Blue’ - McDowell Hoping ‘Time Heals’ For LIV Players To Make Ryder Cup Return
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell claimed he is 'gutted' to miss his first Ryder Cup in seven years
By Matt Cradock Published