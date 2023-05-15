Fans React As LIV Golf Tulsa Taken Off Air Before Thrilling Finale

For some regions in the US, the LIV Golf Tulsa finale wasn't available on the CW Network

Dustin Johnson celebrates after winning the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andrew Wright
By Andrew Wright
published

The CW Network came under fire for pulling the LIV Golf Tulsa event off air before its dramatic conclusion that saw Dustin Johnson emerge victorious from a three-way playoff against Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.

Live coverage from Cedar Ridge Country Club was still available in select areas or through the app, but viewers in certain regions of America were unable to watch the final few holes of the third round and the ensuing playoff on television, following a near two-hour rain delay.

See more

"LIV Golf off actual TV here in Brooklyn with a few holes left on Sunday," Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports tweeted. "Channel 11 decided to go with S9E8 of Penn & Teller 'Animal Style'. Not a joke."

Fans in the replies called the decision "laughable" and "such a bad look", among other things. Others reported they were served an episode of "Family Feud" as an alternative to the golf and therefore missed Smith putting the finishing touches on a closing nine-under 61 to make up six shots on Johnson in the final round, before the American eventually prevailed with a birdie at the first extra hole.

See more
See more
See more
See more

The breakaway circuit heralded its new TV deal with The CW, describing it as a "momentous day" ahead of the first event of 14 in 2023. "The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said.

As part of the deal, it was agreed that only live tournament action on Saturdays and Sundays would be shown on TV, with Friday's coverage available only on the CW app. It remains to be seen then whether Sunday's mishap will prove the exception or the norm if LIV Golf experiences future delays, but dropping coverage before one of the circuit's most dramatic conclusions surely won't have gone down well with Norman and Co.

Andrew Wright
Andrew Wright
Staff Writer

A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.


Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.


As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.


What's in Andy's bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)

Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Latest