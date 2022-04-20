EuroPro Tour Announces Monday Qualifiers Are Returning

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following a successful trial period last year, it has been announced that the PGA EuroPro Tour will have Monday Qualifying in 2022. Each event on the Tour will host Monday Qualifying, except the season-ending Wright-Morgan Championship at Clevedon Golf Club.

Each week, the top four are granted eligibility to that week’s standard three-day tournament and the chance to win prize money and Order of Merit standings, depending on the membership option they take out. For EuroPro Tour members, entrance to Monday Qualifying costs £75, with non-members charged £125. Anyone who qualifies can then opt for temporary or affiliate membership.

Players opting for the former face an additional £50 charge, and any winnings won’t count towards Order of Merit standings. However, those opting for the latter will qualify for Order of Merit standings, albeit at the cost of an additional £445. Nevertheless, the incentive is the chance for players to improve their playing category, which can lead to qualification for the higher-profile and potentially more lucrative Matchroom Tour Championship and Challenge Tour.

PGA EuroPro Tour CEO Dan Godding said: “We are thrilled to see Monday qualifiers returning, and we hope to see successful players push on and have an excellent tournament too. To be able to offer this service will undoubtedly bolster the Tour’s reputation, and it will also offer golfers another chance of chasing their dream – those who fell short at Q-School should be very interested by the reintroduction.”

The PGA EuroPro Tour is one of four third-tier Satellite Tours in Europe. The others are the Alps Tour, the Pro Tour and the Nordic Golf League. The Tours sit one level beneath the second-tier Challenge Tour, with the DP World Tour at the top of the pyramid.

The first Monday Qualifying will take place on 24 May for the Cubefunder Championship at Harleywood Golf Club in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.