Europe Set To Announce Ryder Cup Captain Today

Team Europe is reportedly set to announce the next Ryder Cup captain today, according to The Scotsman's Martin Dempster.

Luke Donald was the initial favourite with Robert Karlsson and Paul Lawrie also being considered. It was then reported that Stenson is understood to have edged out Luke Donald as the preferred choice of the DP World Tour’s Ryder Cup committee, which consists of the last three European captains - Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn, and Padraig Harrington - plus David Howell, the chairman of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee, and Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

The committee is said to prefer the Swede but are aware that unlike Donald, Stenson has been closely linked with the Saudi breakaway circuit, and will seek reassurances that he is ready to commit himself to the golfing establishment.

DP World Tour sources said they were keen to make an announcement before the Masters but that is seemingly expedited with an announcement now expected later today.

BREAKING NEWS:Europe's new Ryder Cup captain to be announced at 1pm today@ScotsmanSport @edinburghsport@RyderCupEuropeMarch 15, 2022 See more

Zach Johnson will lead USA’s Ryder Cup team for next year’s match against Europe in Rome. The 46-year-old two-time Major winner was one of Steve Stricker’s vice-captains as the USA enjoyed a record 19-9 victory over Padraig Harrington’s team at Whistling Straits last September. One of his first moves was to install Stricker as one of his vice-captains.

While Team USA beat Europe by a record margin last time out, Johnson will be faced with the difficult task of winning the Ryder Cup on European soil, a feat last achieved by an American team nearly 30 years ago, when Tom Watson’s USA triumphed 15-13 over Bernard Gallacher’s European side at The Belfry in 1993.

Johnson must also overcome his less than stellar Ryder Cup record as a player if he is to continue USA’s recent success. He played in five Ryder Cups, losing the first four before tasting victory in the 2016 edition at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. His Major successes came at the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship.