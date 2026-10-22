It was supposed to be a two-horse race between big guns Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed before Eugenio Chacarra's surging form saw him muscle in on the act.

But that three-way battle could become a four-strong contest heading into the DP World Tour Play-Offs if Casey Jarvis can back-up a fine start at the Genesis Championship in Korea.

After a couple of near misses, Chacarra's victory at the DP World India Championship saw the Spaniard overtake both McIlroy and Reed to climb to the top of the points rankings.

Chacarra can build on his lead at the Genesis Championship but had a poor start, while South African Jarvis topped the leaderboard after day one to put himself in position to join the challengers.

Sat in fourth place in the Race To Dubai rankings ahead of the tournament, a top-two finish for Jarvis in Korea would move him above McIlroy into third, while a victory would put him above Reed in second.

The points take a huge upturn once the DP World Tour Play-Off events begin so the title will be won and lost over those two closing tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

But instead of only having two serious contenders, as it looked for some time, Chacarra has made it a genuine three-way battle and Jarvis could yet make that four.

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McIlroy is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race To Dubai title and now has more than just Reed, looking to become just the second American winner, to worry about in the Middle East.

Current Race To Dubai 2026 rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Following DP World India Championship Pos. Name Events Points 1 Eugenio Chacarra 27 4,092.89 2 Patrick Reed 20 3,474.62 3 Rory McIlroy 11 3,144.86 4 Casey Jarvis 25 2,695.51 5 Aaron Rai 7 2,467.00 6 Ryan Fox 11 2,266.95 7 Jayden Schaper 25 2,220.79 8 Daniel Hillier 22 2,162.60 9 Jacob Skov Olesen 28 2,012.84 10 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 1,882.95

Casey Jarvis' form this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a season of two halves for Jarvis who had a remarkable run in the early stages of the season when winning back-to-back tournaments on the DP World Tour at the Magical Kenya Open followed by the South African Open Championship.

He almost completed the hat-trick when finishing runner-up the week after at the Joburg Open, but endured a largely difficult summer when he missed seven cuts out of nine starts in regular DP World Tour events.

Jarvis did bag a T6 at the Open Championship thanks to a flying weekend at Royal Birkdale, before a return to form saw him finish T2 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Still only 23, even just having a chance to challenge the likes of McIlroy and Reed heading to the Race To Dubai Play-Offs is a huge achievement.

Eugenio Chacarra's eventful 2026 season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenio Chacarra's season has been remarkable - like Jarvis he managed to bag two wins in two starts when claiming the KLM Open and Open d'Italia on the DP World Tour in June.

The former LIV Golf man had a so-so summer before catching fire later on in some big national opens - finishing T3 in France, followed by a T2 at home in Spain despite playing with a fractured toe.

A week later he went one better by taking the title at the DP World India Championship to cap a magical run that put him top of the pile in the Race To Dubai rankings.

Race To Dubai points allocations

The Abu Dhabi Championship sees almost double points on offer for the winner and big points right down the finishes so things could take a drastic change.

There's an even bigger hike for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the week later when victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates probably gets the job done.

But if we have four competitors pretty closely packed as we could have heading to Abu Dhabi, then anything can happen as the calculators might be needed.

It's all building up to a pulsating battle to be crowned 2026 Race To Dubai champion.