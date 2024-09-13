Esther Henseleit Forced Into Last-Minute Caddie Change At The Solheim Cup
The German was forced into switching her caddie at the 11th hour after her regular looper withdrew on Thursday night
European Solheim Cup rookie Esther Henseleit was forced into a last-minute caddie change just hours before she teed off in the first match at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Friday morning.
Announced as partnering Charley Hull in the opening foursomes clash - taking on World No.1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz - Henseleit discovered she would be doing so without her long-time looper, Reece Phillips on Thursday evening.
As well as being the Olympic silver medallist's caddie since 2021, the Englishman is also Henseleit's coach and boyfriend. They began dating in February 2018 after Phillips joined the German's team as her swing coach.
The pair have enjoyed on-course success together, with the second of Henseleit's Magical Kenya Ladies Open victories - 2022 and 2024 - happening with Phillips on the bag.
Plus, Henseleit claimed silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a monumental achievement which occurred in the same year as her two seventh-place finishes in Majors. Henseleit ended solo seventh at the Chevron Championship and T7th at the Evian Championship.
However, Phillips told his girlfriend that he would not be able to carry her bag at the Solheim Cup on Friday and was ultimately replaced by Chinese World No.4, Ruoning Yin's caddie, David Jones. The reason for his decision is currently unknown.
Jones grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland, and started his caddying career on the European Tour before switching to the LPGA Tour around a decade ago. He has been a part of three Major titles for two different players - In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park - as well as helping Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire in their respective careers.
The Northern Irishman was unable to aid Henseleit in securing a first point for Team Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup, however, as the German and her English on-course partner suffered a 3&2 loss to Korda and Corpuz.
While a beautiful tee shot into the par-3 11th hole was unquestionably one of Henseleit's early highlights, the German and her temporary looper were disappointed to see two balls roll into the water at the par 5 shortly after - ultimately handing the initiative to America.
Korda and Corpuz went on to close the match out quickly and bank the USA's first point in a strong opening session for the hosts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
