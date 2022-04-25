Dustin Johnson Marries Long-Time Partner Paulina Gretzky

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky officially tied the knot this past Saturday 23rd April in a ceremony in Tennessee surrounded by family and friends.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2013, married at the five-star 'luxurious' Blackberry Farm resort, which is around three hours outside of Nashville. The farm is said to be 'highly-sought after' and known for its peaceful atmosphere and romantic setting.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, have two children, 7-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old River. The pair got together in 2013 and were engaged later that year. They live together in Florida.

Paulina explained the couples' long engagement during a podcast interview last year, where she said: "I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."

Dustin and Paulina at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paulina shared an image on Instagram of a letter written by Dustin that read: "Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you." "I love you to the moon and back," it continued. Signed by "Dustin xo."

Whilst there was no official word on when the pair would be tying the knot, Paulina teased on Instagram last Thursday when posting an Instagram story on a private jet with the caption "Going To The Chapel." The couple reportedly hosted friends and family for an intimate dinner party and took pictures in a photo booth.

Paulina is an actress, model and singer, and is the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. She has appeared in numerous films and has also had record deals.

Dustin and Paulina after Johnson's 2020 Masters victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

She regularly supports Dustin at events on the PGA Tour and has been there for his two Major victories at the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters.

Another multiple Major-winning American, Brooks Koepka, is also getting married soon. His fiancee Jena Sims had her bachelorette party this weekend on the Caribbean island of Aruba.