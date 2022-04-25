Dustin Johnson Marries Long-Time Partner Paulina Gretzky
The pair tied the knot at a ceremony in Tennessee this weekend
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky officially tied the knot this past Saturday 23rd April in a ceremony in Tennessee surrounded by family and friends.
The couple, who have been engaged since 2013, married at the five-star 'luxurious' Blackberry Farm resort, which is around three hours outside of Nashville. The farm is said to be 'highly-sought after' and known for its peaceful atmosphere and romantic setting.
Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, have two children, 7-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old River. The pair got together in 2013 and were engaged later that year. They live together in Florida.
Paulina explained the couples' long engagement during a podcast interview last year, where she said: "I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."
Paulina shared an image on Instagram of a letter written by Dustin that read: "Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you." "I love you to the moon and back," it continued. Signed by "Dustin xo."
Whilst there was no official word on when the pair would be tying the knot, Paulina teased on Instagram last Thursday when posting an Instagram story on a private jet with the caption "Going To The Chapel." The couple reportedly hosted friends and family for an intimate dinner party and took pictures in a photo booth.
Paulina is an actress, model and singer, and is the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. She has appeared in numerous films and has also had record deals.
She regularly supports Dustin at events on the PGA Tour and has been there for his two Major victories at the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters.
Another multiple Major-winning American, Brooks Koepka, is also getting married soon. His fiancee Jena Sims had her bachelorette party this weekend on the Caribbean island of Aruba.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Arccos Reveals Next Generation Smart Sensors
The new automatic shot tracking tech is said to deliver the game’s most accurate shot capture
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Billy Horschel, Sam Burns And Jason Day Involved In Drop Drama
Playing the par 4 16th, the trio discussed at length where Burns' golf ball had crossed the penalty area
By Matt Cradock • Published