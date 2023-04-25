Dustin Johnson 'Emphatically Denies' Jay Monahan Comment After Pat Perez Mix-Up

LIV Golf Australia proved a huge success for Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC team as they claimed their first win of the season in Adelaide. However, the aftermath was not without controversy when the team spoke to the press and the subject turned to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Johnson was asked how he thought Monahan would be feeling following a tournament on the PGA Tour’s rival that was widely regarded as a triumph. However, teammate Pat Pérez answered the question instead, saying: "We don't give a damn how he feels. We know how he feels about us, so it's mutual."

That remark was incorrectly attributed to Johnson by some media outlets, which led to his agent David Winkle issuing a correction. He said: “Earlier today, multiple outlets reported an erroneous quote from Dustin Johnson, which contained disparaging remarks about the PGA Tour and specifically commissioner Jay Monahan. I spoke with Dustin from Singapore this morning at which time he emphatically denied making any such statement.

"He elaborated by saying his actual response to the question was 'no comment' but mentioned that others interviewed may have answered differently. Dustin remains grateful for his time on the PGA Tour and has the utmost respect for commissioner Monahan."

Three-time PGA Tour winner Perez also confirmed to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab) that the quote was his. He said: "DJ said nothing, it was all me. I said we don’t care what Jay thinks cause we know how he feels about us and when I say WE, I mean me. I can’t speak for the whole group."

The confusion appears to have arisen after Perez's comment was left out of the transcript provided by LIV Golf. SVP, Player Communications at LIV Golf Jane MacNeille explained the reason for that decision to Sports Illustrated, saying: "We are trying to avoid that kind of hostility in our press conferences. The question created an eruption of chatter and everyone said 'no comment' but one player (Perez) and it was indiscernible as it was kind of a chaotic scene. So we decided to remove it from the transcript."

Johnson was the most surprising name in LIV Golf’s initial intake of players for its inaugural tournament last June. The American, who resigned from the PGA Tour to join the Greg Norman-fronted organisation, did so in a deal reportedly worth $125m after a hugely successful career on the Tour that included 24 wins.

It didn’t take long until LIV Golf’s faith in Johnson was rewarded, as he led 4 Aces GC to victory in last year’s Team Championship season finale. He also finished top of the individual standings.

After four tournaments of the 2023 League season, 4 Aces GC is once again at the top of the table. Johnson, Perez and the other two members of 4 Aces GC, Peter Uihlein and Patrick Reed, will be hoping to help consolidate that position in this week’s LIV Golf Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club.