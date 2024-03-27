Dustin Johnson Announces New LIV Golf Signing For 4Aces GC Team

Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf team 4Aces GC has announced former TravisMathew CEO Chris Rosaasen as the side's new General Manager.

Rosaasen, who is a long-time friend of Johnson, is also the founder of the team's apparel sponsor Extracurricular and has been CEO of the Omniverse Group for the past four years.

He joins with more than 20 years of "brand-building, marketing, and business leadership" according to LIV Golf, which says his "record of innovation in the golf industry will strengthen and accelerate the growth of the 4Aces GC brand."

"I have known Chris for many years, witnessing firsthand how he has built multiple successful brands," Dustin Johnson said of the appointment.

“Chris's vision for the team aligns perfectly with what we aim to achieve, and I have full confidence in his ability to propel 4Aces GC to greatness.”

"What excites me most is the opportunity to create a globally recognized franchise in golf,” said Rosaasen.

“Being at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry is an invaluable opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge of doing something that has never been done before in golf.”

4Aces captain Dustin Johnson won the inaugural LIV Golf Las Vegas event last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

He joins with a goal of building the team "into a recognized franchise with monumental value" and will work on creating "a unique and compelling brand identity" as well as captivating sponsors and building a global fan base.

Other duties including being responsible for management of the team operations including front-office staffing, revenue, marketing, commercialization, and player recruitment.

The 4Aces won the inaugural season of LIV Golf and also finished 1st in the team points list in 2023 before finishing 4th in the season-ending Team Championship. They're currently 7th in the 13-team league after four tournaments of the 2024 season.

The side's four players are: Dustin Johnson (captain), Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III and Pat Perez.