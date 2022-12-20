Dustin Johnson Among LIV Golfers Left Out Of TaylorMade Christmas Advert

TaylorMade's annual Christmas video and card has been unveiled, and there's a notable absence of LIV Golf players.

Team TaylorMade - the brand's star players - includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, Tommy Fleetwood and LIV Golf players Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff.

In this year's advert, there was notably no DJ, Wolff or Garcia, with all three appearing in last year's Christmas card.

Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and Sergio Garcia all appeared in last year's TaylorMade Christmas advert (Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade also does a big content shoot with its athletes, with this year's shoot reportedly taking place towards the end of October in Florida, where an entire year's worth of videos are shot with their big-name athletes using the new products. Following the release of the LIV Golfer-less Christmas advert, it might also be that the content shoot was without the LIV players too.

A number of LIV Golfers have lost sponsorship deals since moving over to the Greg Norman-fronted tour this year, although very few, if any, have lost deals with golf's equipment manufacturers. It will be very interesting to see whether Johnson, Wolff, Garcia and Kaymer are still with TaylorMade come January.

Johnson has been with TaylorMade for his entire career, having been associated with the brand since turning pro in 2007. He moved over to LIV Golf prior to the inaugural event, where he was reportedly offered around $125m to leave the PGA Tour. He won the LIV individual title and the $18m that came with it, and took home over $35m in on-course earnings this year despite seeing his world ranking slip to 41st, his lowest since February 2010.

This year's hilarious video features the addition of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who acts as conductor to Team TaylorMade doing some carol singing.

While there's no DJ, Wolff or Garcia, the trio of Woods, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull have been added in.

Watch the TaylorMade Christmas video: