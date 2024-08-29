Dunning Golf Reveals Team USA's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Dunning Golf has brought patriotism to life through the uniforms of the US Solheim Cup team
Dunning Golf, official uniform supplier of the US Solheim Cup team for the second consecutive year have revealed team USA’s uniforms for the forthcoming match at the Robert Trent Jones Club in Virginia from 13-15 September.
Over a two-year period, Dunning designers worked closely with US team captain Stacy Lewis and assistant captain Morgan Pressel to design the custom uniforms that reflects country pride heightened by competing just outside of the nation’s capital.
“It has been an honor for our Dunning Team to work under the direction of US captain Lewis and assistant captain Pressel, creating unique daily uniforms honoring each branch of the Armed Forces over the course of the week. And of course, all uniforms are designed using only the best performance and comfortable fabrics to help the US team bring home the Cup!” said S. Mike Elliott, President of Dunning Golf.
“Wearing the red, white and blue at the Solheim Cup is undoubtedly one of the most special moments of any American’s career,” said Lewis, who will be leading the US squad for a second consecutive time. “As we looked to this year’s competition, being played so close to Washington D.C., the team at Dunning has been incredibly collaborative in bringing our patriotic vision to life.”
Dunning Golf launched its women’s collection in spring 2022 with a range of apparel featuring clean lines, a sophisticated sense of color and patterns, as well advanced technical fabrics. The Solheim Cup limited collection includes a skort, shorts, polo shirt, hoodie, vest, quarter zip, all of which are now available to purchase online at dunninggolf.com
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
