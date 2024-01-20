Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Final Round

The Dubai Desert Classic will come to an exciting conclusion on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy chasing leader Cameron Young in the final pairing.

McIlroy, the defending champion, was ten shots off the pace heading into the third round, but now finds himself just two shots off Young after a scintillating nine-under-par round at Emirates Golf Club.

The World No.2 was two-under through his first three holes before making four consecutive birdies through the turn. Another birdie came at the par-five 13th before the Northern Irishman drained a huge eagle putt from off the green at the last to sign off his lowest round in a Rolex Series event in style.

But he will still have work to do on Sunday to win the Dubai Desert Classic for a fourth time, with Young battling back from a sluggish front nine to post a one-under-par 71 and maintain the lead at -14 heading into the final round.

The final duo will get underway at 3:39am ET (8:39am GMT), with Adrian Meronk also in contention on -12 after a steady round of 70. The Pole won three times on the DP World Tour last season and will tee off with first-round leader Haotong Li at 3:30am ET (8:30am GMT).

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojgaard and Joaquin Niemann sit at -9 and -8 respectively, while Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Fitzpatrick and Thorbjorn Olesen round out the top ten on seven under par.

Here are the tee times and groupings for round four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC FINAL ROUND: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally ET (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 22:00pm (3:00am) Jeong weon Ko Ricardo Gouveia 22:09pm (3:09am) Jorge Campillo Niklas Norgaard 22:18pm (3:18am) Brian Harman Ugo Coussaud 22:27pm (3:27am) Nathan Kimsey Nacho Elvira 22:36pm (3:36am) Julien Guerrier Luke Donald 22:45pm (3:45am) Casey Jarvis Jayden Schaper 22:54pm (3.54am) Adrian Otaegui Jeff Winther 23:03pm (4:03am) Manuel Elvira Guido Migliozzi 23:12pm (4:12am) Marcus Helligkilde Nich Bachem 23:26pm (4:26am) Calum Hill Todd Clements 23:35pm (4:35am) Joost Luiten Jesper Svensson 23:44pm (4:44am) Johannes Veerman Antoine Rozner 23:53pm (4:53am) Mike Lorenzo-Vera Marcel Siem 00:02am (5:02am) Paul Waring Lukas Nemecz 00:11am (5:11am) MJ Daffue Connor Syme 00:20am (5:20am) Daan Huizing Dylan Fritteli 00:29am (5:29am) Louis de Jager Grant Forrest 00:38am (5:38am) Jordan Smith James Morrison 00:52am (5:52am) Sebastian Garcia Richie Ramsay 1:01am (6:01am) Zander Lombard Hennie du Plessis 1:10am (6:10am) Santiago Tarrio Romain Langasque 1:19am (6:19am) Tyrrell Hatton Shubhankar Sharma 1:28am (6:28am) Matthew Jordan Andy Sullivan 1:37am (6:37am) Stephen Gallacher Bernd Wiesberger 1:46am (6:46am) Sebastian Soderberg Pablo Larrazabal 1:55am (6:55am) Ryan Fox Michael Thorbjornsen 2:04am (7:04am) Tom McKibbin Dale Whitnell 2:18am (7:18am) Rafa Cabrera Bello Maximilian Kieffer 2:27am (7:27am) Richard Mansell Soren Kjeldsen 2:36am (7:36am) Nicolai Hojgaard Aaron Cockerill 2:45am (7:45am) Masahiro Kawamura Callum Shinkwin 2:54am (7:54am) Alejandro Del Dey Adam Scott 3:03am (8:03am) Scott Jamieson Thorbjorn Olesen 3:12am (8:12am) Tommy Fleetwood Alex Fitzpatrick 3:21am (8:21am) Joaquin Niemann Rasmus Hojgaard 3:30am (8:30am) Haotong Li Adrian Meronk 3:39am (8:39am) Rory McIlroy Cameron Young

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US

Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK

Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)