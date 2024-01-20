Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Final Round

The Dubai Desert Classic is set for a thrilling conclusion, as Rory McIlroy tries to chase down Cameron Young

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young walk off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

The Dubai Desert Classic will come to an exciting conclusion on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy chasing leader Cameron Young in the final pairing.

McIlroy, the defending champion, was ten shots off the pace heading into the third round, but now finds himself just two shots off Young after a scintillating nine-under-par round at Emirates Golf Club.

The World No.2 was two-under through his first three holes before making four consecutive birdies through the turn. Another birdie came at the par-five 13th before the Northern Irishman drained a huge eagle putt from off the green at the last to sign off his lowest round in a Rolex Series event in style.

But he will still have work to do on Sunday to win the Dubai Desert Classic for a fourth time, with Young battling back from a sluggish front nine to post a one-under-par 71 and maintain the lead at -14 heading into the final round.

The final duo will get underway at 3:39am ET (8:39am GMT), with Adrian Meronk also in contention on -12 after a steady round of 70. The Pole won three times on the DP World Tour last season and will tee off with first-round leader Haotong Li at 3:30am ET (8:30am GMT).

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojgaard and Joaquin Niemann sit at -9 and -8 respectively, while Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Fitzpatrick and Thorbjorn Olesen round out the top ten on seven under par.

See more

Here are the tee times and groupings for round four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC FINAL ROUND: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ET (GMT)Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2
22:00pm (3:00am)Jeong weon KoRicardo Gouveia
22:09pm (3:09am)Jorge CampilloNiklas Norgaard
22:18pm (3:18am)Brian HarmanUgo Coussaud
22:27pm (3:27am)Nathan KimseyNacho Elvira
22:36pm (3:36am)Julien GuerrierLuke Donald
22:45pm (3:45am)Casey JarvisJayden Schaper
22:54pm (3.54am)Adrian OtaeguiJeff Winther
23:03pm (4:03am)Manuel ElviraGuido Migliozzi
23:12pm (4:12am)Marcus HelligkildeNich Bachem
23:26pm (4:26am)Calum HillTodd Clements
23:35pm (4:35am)Joost LuitenJesper Svensson
23:44pm (4:44am)Johannes VeermanAntoine Rozner
23:53pm (4:53am)Mike Lorenzo-VeraMarcel Siem
00:02am (5:02am)Paul WaringLukas Nemecz
00:11am (5:11am)MJ DaffueConnor Syme
00:20am (5:20am)Daan HuizingDylan Fritteli
00:29am (5:29am)Louis de Jager Grant Forrest
00:38am (5:38am)Jordan SmithJames Morrison
00:52am (5:52am)Sebastian GarciaRichie Ramsay
1:01am (6:01am)Zander LombardHennie du Plessis
1:10am (6:10am)Santiago Tarrio Romain Langasque
1:19am (6:19am)Tyrrell HattonShubhankar Sharma
1:28am (6:28am)Matthew JordanAndy Sullivan
1:37am (6:37am)Stephen GallacherBernd Wiesberger
1:46am (6:46am)Sebastian SoderbergPablo Larrazabal
1:55am (6:55am)Ryan FoxMichael Thorbjornsen
2:04am (7:04am)Tom McKibbinDale Whitnell
2:18am (7:18am)Rafa Cabrera BelloMaximilian Kieffer
2:27am (7:27am)Richard MansellSoren Kjeldsen
2:36am (7:36am)Nicolai HojgaardAaron Cockerill
2:45am (7:45am)Masahiro KawamuraCallum Shinkwin
2:54am (7:54am)Alejandro Del Dey Adam Scott
3:03am (8:03am)Scott JamiesonThorbjorn Olesen
3:12am (8:12am)Tommy FleetwoodAlex Fitzpatrick
3:21am (8:21am)Joaquin NiemannRasmus Hojgaard
3:30am (8:30am)Haotong LiAdrian Meronk
3:39am (8:39am)Rory McIlroyCameron Young

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US

Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK

Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.

Latest