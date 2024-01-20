Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Final Round
The Dubai Desert Classic is set for a thrilling conclusion, as Rory McIlroy tries to chase down Cameron Young
The Dubai Desert Classic will come to an exciting conclusion on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy chasing leader Cameron Young in the final pairing.
McIlroy, the defending champion, was ten shots off the pace heading into the third round, but now finds himself just two shots off Young after a scintillating nine-under-par round at Emirates Golf Club.
The World No.2 was two-under through his first three holes before making four consecutive birdies through the turn. Another birdie came at the par-five 13th before the Northern Irishman drained a huge eagle putt from off the green at the last to sign off his lowest round in a Rolex Series event in style.
But he will still have work to do on Sunday to win the Dubai Desert Classic for a fourth time, with Young battling back from a sluggish front nine to post a one-under-par 71 and maintain the lead at -14 heading into the final round.
The final duo will get underway at 3:39am ET (8:39am GMT), with Adrian Meronk also in contention on -12 after a steady round of 70. The Pole won three times on the DP World Tour last season and will tee off with first-round leader Haotong Li at 3:30am ET (8:30am GMT).
Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojgaard and Joaquin Niemann sit at -9 and -8 respectively, while Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Fitzpatrick and Thorbjorn Olesen round out the top ten on seven under par.
A battling back nine for Cam Young ✍️He will take a two shot lead into the final round.#DubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeriesJanuary 20, 2024
Here are the tee times and groupings for round four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC FINAL ROUND: ET (GMT)
|ET (GMT)
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|22:00pm (3:00am)
|Jeong weon Ko
|Ricardo Gouveia
|22:09pm (3:09am)
|Jorge Campillo
|Niklas Norgaard
|22:18pm (3:18am)
|Brian Harman
|Ugo Coussaud
|22:27pm (3:27am)
|Nathan Kimsey
|Nacho Elvira
|22:36pm (3:36am)
|Julien Guerrier
|Luke Donald
|22:45pm (3:45am)
|Casey Jarvis
|Jayden Schaper
|22:54pm (3.54am)
|Adrian Otaegui
|Jeff Winther
|23:03pm (4:03am)
|Manuel Elvira
|Guido Migliozzi
|23:12pm (4:12am)
|Marcus Helligkilde
|Nich Bachem
|23:26pm (4:26am)
|Calum Hill
|Todd Clements
|23:35pm (4:35am)
|Joost Luiten
|Jesper Svensson
|23:44pm (4:44am)
|Johannes Veerman
|Antoine Rozner
|23:53pm (4:53am)
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|Marcel Siem
|00:02am (5:02am)
|Paul Waring
|Lukas Nemecz
|00:11am (5:11am)
|MJ Daffue
|Connor Syme
|00:20am (5:20am)
|Daan Huizing
|Dylan Fritteli
|00:29am (5:29am)
|Louis de Jager
|Grant Forrest
|00:38am (5:38am)
|Jordan Smith
|James Morrison
|00:52am (5:52am)
|Sebastian Garcia
|Richie Ramsay
|1:01am (6:01am)
|Zander Lombard
|Hennie du Plessis
|1:10am (6:10am)
|Santiago Tarrio
|Romain Langasque
|1:19am (6:19am)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Shubhankar Sharma
|1:28am (6:28am)
|Matthew Jordan
|Andy Sullivan
|1:37am (6:37am)
|Stephen Gallacher
|Bernd Wiesberger
|1:46am (6:46am)
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Pablo Larrazabal
|1:55am (6:55am)
|Ryan Fox
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2:04am (7:04am)
|Tom McKibbin
|Dale Whitnell
|2:18am (7:18am)
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Maximilian Kieffer
|2:27am (7:27am)
|Richard Mansell
|Soren Kjeldsen
|2:36am (7:36am)
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Aaron Cockerill
|2:45am (7:45am)
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Callum Shinkwin
|2:54am (7:54am)
|Alejandro Del Dey
|Adam Scott
|3:03am (8:03am)
|Scott Jamieson
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3:12am (8:12am)
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|3:21am (8:21am)
|Joaquin Niemann
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3:30am (8:30am)
|Haotong Li
|Adrian Meronk
|3:39am (8:39am)
|Rory McIlroy
|Cameron Young
How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US
Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK
Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
