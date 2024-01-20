Rory McIlroy Surges Back Into Contention With Bogey-Free 63 at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy produced a sparkling bogey-free 63 on Saturday, to surge back into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The defending champion was ten shots off the pace heading into the weekend, but came from within the chasing pack to lead from the front after a scintillating nine-under-par round at Emirates Golf Club.

The World No.2 was two-under through his first three holes before making four consecutive birdies through the turn. Another birdie came at the par-five 13th before the Northern Irishman drained a huge eagle putt from off the green at the last to sign off his lowest round in a Rolex Series event in style.

.@McIlroyRory eagles 18 to take a share of the lead 🙌 #DubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/og6D13r2YGJanuary 20, 2024 See more

"It's obviously a huge bonus for something like that to go in but, for the rest of the day, I played some very, very good golf," McIlroy said after his third round. "Definitely better than the last few days and nice to get myself right back in the tournament.

"The last couple of days I've played the front nine a little scrappily. I got off to a good start and picked up three in the tough stretch from five to nine, which was fantastic and then I just kept it going. The key for me on this golf course is always the front nine - if you can play that nine well you give yourself a ton of momentum."

The 34-year-old finished runner-up last week to Tommy Fleetwood at the Dubai Invitational and is clearly at home in this part of the world. The Dubai Desert Classic was his first Tour win back in 2009, with McIlroy now a three-time winner of the event after wins in 2015 and 2023.

And it is that consistency that is most pleasing to McIlroy as he reflected upon his performances in this event. "The fact that I turn up every day still trying to get better," he added.

"The consistency that I've shown throughout my career - I've never lost the hunger to go out and play better but I've never lost the joy which is really important. It's never felt like a job to me and the day that it does is the day I need to give up."