Dream Jobs Alert - Augusta National Is Recruiting

Several vacancies are currently being advertised at the world-famous home of The Masters

The Augusta National clubhouse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Augusta National is one of the most revered golf clubs on the planet, but enjoying its trappings – not to mention the world-famous course – is notoriously difficult, with becoming a member next to impossible. However, the club currently has several vacancies, meaning experiencing it may not be quite as tricky as it seems.

According to the club’s Linkedin page (opens in new tab), it currently has fill several vacancies to fill. One is an Equipment Services Technician, which, as its name suggests, involves “servicing and maintenance of the equipment used by our staff that helps keep our golf course so iconic”. Of course, that could be a particularly demanding role as Augusta National is famously kept immaculate. So, how about the role of Broadcast Operations Coordinator, which includes supporting TV production efforts during The Masters? For those with a culinary flair, there is also an opening for a Sous Chef, a role which would surely come into its own for the annual Champions Dinner.

Other roles include a Reservations Assistant, for helping the Front Desk team assist guests with overnight stays and an IT position as a Project Coordinator. There's also a position for a Concessions Coordinator, whose role is to ensure the concessions locations are suitably well stocked for events including The Masters, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. You can also apply for positions as a Content Intern, a Receiving and Invoice Control Coordinator and a Hospitality Experiences Coordinator.

Of course, while all those roles have their advantages, surely one of the biggest benefits of becoming part of the Augusta National team is the possibility of one day playing a round there. While there’s no confirmation that the opportunity would come with any of the roles, you never know – there’s always a chance it'd be one of the perks.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.