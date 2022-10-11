Dream Jobs Alert - Augusta National Is Recruiting

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Augusta National is one of the most revered golf clubs on the planet, but enjoying its trappings – not to mention the world-famous course – is notoriously difficult, with becoming a member next to impossible. However, the club currently has several vacancies, meaning experiencing it may not be quite as tricky as it seems.

According to the club’s Linkedin page (opens in new tab), it currently has fill several vacancies to fill. One is an Equipment Services Technician, which, as its name suggests, involves “servicing and maintenance of the equipment used by our staff that helps keep our golf course so iconic”. Of course, that could be a particularly demanding role as Augusta National is famously kept immaculate. So, how about the role of Broadcast Operations Coordinator, which includes supporting TV production efforts during The Masters? For those with a culinary flair, there is also an opening for a Sous Chef, a role which would surely come into its own for the annual Champions Dinner.

Other roles include a Reservations Assistant, for helping the Front Desk team assist guests with overnight stays and an IT position as a Project Coordinator. There's also a position for a Concessions Coordinator, whose role is to ensure the concessions locations are suitably well stocked for events including The Masters, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. You can also apply for positions as a Content Intern, a Receiving and Invoice Control Coordinator and a Hospitality Experiences Coordinator.

Of course, while all those roles have their advantages, surely one of the biggest benefits of becoming part of the Augusta National team is the possibility of one day playing a round there. While there’s no confirmation that the opportunity would come with any of the roles, you never know – there’s always a chance it'd be one of the perks.