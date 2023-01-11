Dream Job Alert - Titleist Golf Clubs Marketing Manager
Titleist is hiring for a new Golf Clubs Marketing Manager
Fancy working for Titleist? Check out this dream job!
The deadline for applications is 23rd January and the full listing from Acushnet reads as follows:
Acushnet, home to the Titleist and FootJoy brands, is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance driven golf products.
We are driven by enriching the experience of dedicated and discerning golfers as well as the shops and professionals that serve them, through products of superior performance, quality and innovation.
Titleist golf club division is currently looking to recruit a talented and driven Marketing Manager, a rare and exciting opportunity to join the #1 brand in golf. This role must be filled by an individual with initiative, imagination and a burning passion to tell our story and connect with the dedicated golfer.
What you will be doing:
- Develop, execute, and evaluate the Golf Club advertising strategy, using out of the box thinking to push marketing limits and deliver on the brands KPIs
- Identify, connect and grow our dedicated golfer audiences, steering these golfers to Titleist events and fitting partners.
- Lead on all marketing projects and initiatives with our national accounts and key online retailers.
- Oversee the marketing execution with the on-course channel, ensuring Titleist golf clubs are represented as market leading.
- Build relationships with key partners, trade media and influencers to ensure they have a clear understanding and affinity with Titleist clubs and are passionate about telling brand stories.
- Utilise global campaign assets to improve golfer connection
- Oversee club marketing budget ensuring maximum usage of all spend, inventory and assets.
About you - Some of the key skills, knowledge and experience you will need for this role are:
- Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Marketing or related field; or equivalent combination of education, experience, or training.
- Successful track record of work experience in Marketing over numerous product life cycles
- Exceptional written, verbal and interpersonal skills with a wide range of audiences
- Strong grasp of marketplace marketing trends.
- Ability to establish an independent marketing view, effectively collaborate with diverse teams and driven by results
- Experience of being able to lead and influence key stakeholders & partners
- Ability to effectively communicate concepts to a wide and diverse audience
- A strong knowledge of golf, club fitting and golf industry highly desirable
And finally:
At Acushnet Europe Ltd we recognise that our staff are what continues to drive our business forwards, which is why we can offer you an excellent benefits package including:
- Competitive Salary
- Agile Working
- 23 days annual leave which increases with tenure
- Company bonus
- Contributory Pension scheme (salary sacrifice)
- Company paid life assurance
- Private health insurance
- Own use benefit
- Payment towards golf club membership
- Benefits platform with the option to take out additional benefits
- Free use of our onsite gym
- Employee assistance programme
- Access to Virgin Pulse wellbeing app
Interested? Then we would love to hear from you. Upload your CV along with a great covering letter to our careers site (opens in new tab).
Please detail your current salary.
Please do let us know if you would like us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process according to your needs.
