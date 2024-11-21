DP World Tour Rookie Hit With Slow Play Penalty On First Pro Start
Jacob Skov Olesen was handed a one-shot penalty for slow play at the Australian PGA Championship in what was his very first start as a professional
Slow play is again the talk of golf, and just to illustrate the point, rookie Jacob Skov Olesen was given a one-shot penalty for a timing offence on his very first DP World Tour start as a professional.
Charley Hull reignited that slow play talk when she talked of a rather ruthless way of curing one of the biggest problems in the sport.
After her point was backed up by Nelly Korda, perhaps DP World Tour officials at the Australian PGA Championship were listening as they showed rookie left-hander Olesen no mercy whatsoever.
The Dane was given a one-shot penalty in the first round at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane for taking too long over a shot on the 10th hole.
The 25-year-old, who claimed his DP World Tour card by coming through Q-School, took 130 seconds to hit his approach to the 10th when the expected time is just 40 seconds.
Olesen made a bogey on the hole as a result of the penalty and finished with a three-over round of 74 on the opening day of his first professional start.
Slow play has been a burning issue in golf all season, with fans, media and especially players all complaining about the length of time being taking to complete rounds.
Handing out fines is not seen as much of a deterrent, but if slow play starts costing shots more often then you'd assume players will start to get the message.
And if the DP World Tour are looking to crack down on it then they've made an early statement with 2024 British Amateur champion Olesen being on the receiving end and getting a baptism of fire in his first steps in pro golf.
