DP World Tour Player Has TrackMan And iPad Stolen At Honda Classic
Thankfully, for Adrian Meronk, his TrackMan and iPad were returned after Palm Beach Gardens police investigated the incident
Adrian Meronk is a name known to those who follow the DP World Tour, with the 29-year-old really establishing himself on the professional circuit. Picking up two wins in 2022, his success vaulted him up the World Rankings and earned him some starts on the PGA Tour.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Pole is making just his fourth start on the PGA Tour in 2022 - 23, but it is perhaps his third start at the Honda Classic which will live longer in the memory of Meronk, when it was recently revealed that his TrackMan and iPad were stolen at PGA National following his opening round.
A post shared by Adrian Meronk (@adrian_meronk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Shooting a three-under round of 67 to open his tournament, Meronk was part of the later tee of times on Thursday, with the 29-year-old not leaving the venue until 8:30pm. Back in early on Friday, he would likely think he was still dreaming as he opened his locker and found that almost $20,000 worth of equipment was missing!
Informing the local authorities on-site, video surveillance was analysed by the cops and the culprit was spotted. Who was it you may ask? Well, just after 8.30pm a 40-year-old man called Matthew Archer, who was working as one of the vendors at the Honda Classic, entered the locker room and is spotted leaving 14 minutes later wearing a gray golf shirt and carrying two bags.
Eventually, Archer was transported to Palm Beach County jail where he was charged with burglary and grand theft. Thankfully, for World No.52 Meronk, his TrackMan and iPad were returned to him.
"I could track the (TrackMan) on the phone so the last seen location was like 600 yards away from the clubhouse in the buildings, so we showed that to the police," stated Meronk, with the Pole adding: "To be honest I was shocked. I didn’t even get mad because I didn’t even believe it.
"I thought someone must have taken it by mistake, but how do you take it by mistake? It was a happy ending to the story. Great job by the police." Thankfully, for Meronk, the incident didn't affect his performance on the course, as he finished six-under for the tournament and in a tie for 14th, his best finish on the PGA Tour.
