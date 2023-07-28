DP World Tour Adds Two Events To Schedule Including Valderrama Replacement
The DP World Tour has added the Andalucia Masters and Qatar Masters to its schedule for October
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Two further events have been added to the DP World Tour schedule this year with the announcement that both the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters and Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will take place in October.
Usually held at Valderrama before that venue decided to host LIV Golf instead, the Andalucia Masters will now be held at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande for the ninth edition of the event.
Valderrama ended its long-running deal with the DP World Tour after becoming unhappy with the quality of field being assembled at the Andalucia Masters, with last year's event won by Adrian Otaegui being the last.
Club officials signed with LIV Golf instead, and they staged an event including Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka taking part at the end of June.
The DP World Tour were keen to keep the event alive though, and the Andalucia Masters has now moved from Valderrama to the nearby Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.
The Qatar Masters will be played for the 26th time and returns to Doha Golf Club after two years at Education City.
The two tournaments will take place in consecutive weeks in October and both Race to Dubai events will have prize funds of $3.25million.
The Andalucia Masters will be held from October 19-22 in the week after the Open de Espana in Madrid, while the Qatar Masters will take place from October 26-29 as the last ‘regular’ event of the 2023 season.
Qatar, then, will be the last chance for players to secure their cards on the DP World Tour via their Race to Dubai Ranking, as well as the chance to qualify for the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player from November 9-12.
The 2023 season will then conclude with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from November 16-19, which will feature the leading 50 available players on the Race to Dubai.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'He Wants To Do What's Best For The Players And The Tour' - Horschel Backs Monahan
Billy Horschel says he's a "massive fan" of Jay Monahan, and is convinced the commissioner cares what the PGA Tour players think
By Paul Higham Published
-
Shot Scope G5 GPS Watch Review
Joel Tadman puts the Shot Scope G5 golf GPS watch to the test on the course to see what golfers can expect
By Joel Tadman Published