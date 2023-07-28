DP World Tour Adds Two Events To Schedule Including Valderrama Replacement

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Two further events have been added to the DP World Tour schedule this year with the announcement that both the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters and Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will take place in October.

Usually held at Valderrama before that venue decided to host LIV Golf instead, the Andalucia Masters will now be held at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande for the ninth edition of the event.

Valderrama ended its long-running deal with the DP World Tour after becoming unhappy with the quality of field being assembled at the Andalucia Masters, with last year's event won by Adrian Otaegui being the last.

Club officials signed with LIV Golf instead, and they staged an event including Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka taking part at the end of June.

The DP World Tour were keen to keep the event alive though, and the Andalucia Masters has now moved from Valderrama to the nearby Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

The Qatar Masters will be played for the 26th time and returns to Doha Golf Club after two years at Education City.

The two tournaments will take place in consecutive weeks in October and both Race to Dubai events will have prize funds of $3.25million.

The Andalucia Masters will be held from October 19-22 in the week after the Open de Espana in Madrid, while the Qatar Masters will take place from October 26-29 as the last ‘regular’ event of the 2023 season.

Qatar, then, will be the last chance for players to secure their cards on the DP World Tour via their Race to Dubai Ranking, as well as the chance to qualify for the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player from November 9-12.

The 2023 season will then conclude with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from November 16-19, which will feature the leading 50 available players on the Race to Dubai.