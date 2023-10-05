'Don’t Believe All This C***' - Fred Couples Laughs Off Talk Of USA In-Fighting

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fred Couples says talk of more USA team room disharmony is just “laughable” after more rumours circulated following another Ryder Cup defeat on the road.

Talk of Patrick Cantlay’s hat protest, Xander Schauffele almost not going and the pair of them sitting away from the rest of the team all did the rounds in Rome.

Cantlay emphatically denied talk of him leading a split as "complete lies" when asked during the Ryder Cup.

Other players and captain Zach Johnson have continuously denied any factions within the team and said they were a united unit – something which vice-captain Couples has reiterated.

And the veteran American insists, in his own unique style, that the players were all performing as one despite suffering another defeat on European soil.

“Don’t believe all this c***,” Couples said on his Sirius XFM radio show. “These guys, they’re all together.”

The Europeans have always been praised for their team spirit in Ryder Cups while the Americans have long been billed as a group of individuals who struggled to work together.

Couples, though, is a bit weary of all that talk, and says the players certainly all got together as a group in the team room in Rome.

“It just gets old that we’re so bad in the team rooms,” Couples added. “I mean, it’s laughable. Is there a better team room than theirs because they won and they’re all from different countries? I don’t know.

“They’re all great guys. Our team is phenomenal. I mean, I sat there every night and watched them.”

Team USA will have the chance to prove themselves in 2025 when the Ryder Cup returns back to America - and with it being held at Bethpage Black in New York the home fans there will give them a huge advantage.