'Definitely A Benefit To The Viewers' - Fowler 'Not Opposed' To On-Course Interviews
Rickie Fowler says the new on-course interviews on the PGA Tour offer a good insight for viewers
Rickie Fowler says the new trend for on-course player interviews during tournament rounds is a benefit for viewers watching on TV, and is in favour as long as golfers have the final say and the right questions are asked to them.
Many viewers were taken by surprise when Rory McIlroy led the way at The Masters, popping in the ear buds for a walk and talk with CBS – with Justin Thomas also taking part at Augusta National.
Fowler has also previously taken part in an on-course interview at Bay Hill, and says that they do offer an extra insight fore the golf fans watching on TV.
The 34-year-old also says that players are given the final say as to whether the chat goes ahead or not depending on how their round is going and whether they feel it’ll be too much of a distraction.
Thoughts on McIlroy's in-play interview at #themasters? pic.twitter.com/SKcJuptT1VApril 6, 2023
“Not opposed to it,” Fowler said of the on-course interviews. “They also give you an out as far as if it ends up not being a good time. So ultimately, the player has the final say.
“If you're coming off of a bad stretch or maybe in the mix and, hey, this just isn't a good time, they do give you that out.
“So I feel like it's - you know, when the right questions are asked and it's getting people a little more of an inside look of either what we're thinking or going through or stuff like that, I feel like it's definitely a benefit to the viewers.
"It seems like there's been some good feedback to it.”
The American was also a big fan of the ear buds being used, rather than players having to be wired up with a microphone.
“Yeah, a lot easier than having to put a pack and a wire and stuff like that. It's just like you're talking to someone on the phone.”
Opinion was divided in response to McIlroy's interview at Augusta, but plenty of the players seem to be in favour so for now they look set to continue.
